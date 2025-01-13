iifl-logo-icon 1
Triton Corp. Ltd Balance Sheet

0.51
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:10:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.99

19.99

19.99

19.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.85

-9.42

-9.23

-9.02

Net Worth

10.14

10.57

10.76

10.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0.69

0.76

0.79

0.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.83

11.33

11.55

11.76

Fixed Assets

1.12

1.12

1.12

1.12

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.91

3.91

3.91

3.91

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.6

6.1

6.31

6.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.56

8.54

8.53

8.53

Sundry Creditors

-2.68

-2.17

-1.99

-1.77

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.28

-0.27

-0.23

-0.23

Cash

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Total Assets

10.83

11.33

11.54

11.76

