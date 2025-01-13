Triton Corp. Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.99
19.99
19.99
19.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.85
-9.42
-9.23
-9.02
Net Worth
10.14
10.57
10.76
10.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0.69
0.76
0.79
0.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.83
11.33
11.55
11.76
Fixed Assets
1.12
1.12
1.12
1.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.91
3.91
3.91
3.91
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.6
6.1
6.31
6.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.56
8.54
8.53
8.53
Sundry Creditors
-2.68
-2.17
-1.99
-1.77
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.27
-0.23
-0.23
Cash
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Total Assets
10.83
11.33
11.54
11.76
