Triton Corp. Ltd Share Price

0.51
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.51
  • Day's High0.51
  • 52 Wk High0.56
  • Prev. Close0.51
  • Day's Low0.51
  • 52 Wk Low 0.44
  • Turnover (lac)4.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.49
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Triton Corp. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.51

Prev. Close

0.51

Turnover(Lac.)

4.2

Day's High

0.51

Day's Low

0.51

52 Week's High

0.56

52 Week's Low

0.44

Book Value

0.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Triton Corp. Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Triton Corp. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Triton Corp. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.33%

Institutions: 0.33%

Non-Institutions: 32.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Triton Corp. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.99

19.99

19.99

19.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.85

-9.42

-9.23

-9.02

Net Worth

10.14

10.57

10.76

10.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.09

-0.11

-0.09

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.42

6.32

-0.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.4

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.19

-8.44

-4.21

-1.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-28.59

82.02

10.05

-8.07

EBIT growth

-34.27

-106.72

-1,172.71

-23.73

Net profit growth

237.16

349.68

-98.99

72.66

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.03

0.01

Triton Corp. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Triton Corp. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bharat Singh bisht

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

TUSHAR RASTOGI

Managing Director

Sheetal Jain

Chairperson

Meena Rastogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triton Corp. Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.90 as a Public Limited Company, Triton Copr. Ltd., formerly known as Stencil Apparel was promoted by Amit Judge and his Associates. The Company is engaged into IT & ITeS operation, call centre services and providing management and consultancy of information technology and related services.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.91 to part-finance its project of setting up a plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 7000 shirts and 2500 trousers/jeans pd. Commercial production at the trouser plant and the shirt plant commenced in Sep.91 and Dec.91 respectively. In 1992-93, the company incurred losses. In the next year, it changed the product-mix resulting in lower raw material costs and substantial reduction in expenses and it could post a profit.On the export front, the company supplies to global brands including Cacharel, C&A, Grigio Perla, Fila, Boggi, Liz Claiborne, etc. In 1993-94, it forged a new tie with brands like Nautica, Atlantis and Anyway.In 1994-95, the company implemented a restructuring scheme with the consent of the financial institutions to pay back the high cost debts of the institutions. In 1995-96, the company sold one of its manufacturing facilities at Noida Phase II, the proceeds of which along with the funds brought in by the promoters were utilised directly for settling the high cost debts of financial institutions.During the year 1999-2000, the company has been declared sick and has been referred to BIFR.As informed in
Company FAQs

What is the Triton Corp. Ltd share price today?

The Triton Corp. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triton Corp. Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triton Corp. Ltd is ₹10.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triton Corp. Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triton Corp. Ltd is 0 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triton Corp. Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triton Corp. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triton Corp. Ltd is ₹0.44 and ₹0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triton Corp. Ltd?

Triton Corp. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.83%, 3 Years at 15.62%, 1 Year at 15.91%, 6 Month at -1.92%, 3 Month at -3.77% and 1 Month at 4.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triton Corp. Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triton Corp. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.62 %
Institutions - 0.33 %
Public - 32.05 %

