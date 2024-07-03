Summary

Incorporated in Apr.90 as a Public Limited Company, Triton Copr. Ltd., formerly known as Stencil Apparel was promoted by Amit Judge and his Associates. The Company is engaged into IT & ITeS operation, call centre services and providing management and consultancy of information technology and related services.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.91 to part-finance its project of setting up a plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 7000 shirts and 2500 trousers/jeans pd. Commercial production at the trouser plant and the shirt plant commenced in Sep.91 and Dec.91 respectively. In 1992-93, the company incurred losses. In the next year, it changed the product-mix resulting in lower raw material costs and substantial reduction in expenses and it could post a profit.On the export front, the company supplies to global brands including Cacharel, C&A, Grigio Perla, Fila, Boggi, Liz Claiborne, etc. In 1993-94, it forged a new tie with brands like Nautica, Atlantis and Anyway.In 1994-95, the company implemented a restructuring scheme with the consent of the financial institutions to pay back the high cost debts of the institutions. In 1995-96, the company sold one of its manufacturing facilities at Noida Phase II, the proceeds of which along with the funds brought in by the promoters were utilised directly for settling the high cost debts of financial institutions.During the year 1999-2000, the company has been declared sick and has been referred to BIFR.As informed in

