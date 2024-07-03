SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.51
Prev. Close₹0.51
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.2
Day's High₹0.51
Day's Low₹0.51
52 Week's High₹0.56
52 Week's Low₹0.44
Book Value₹0.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.99
19.99
19.99
19.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.85
-9.42
-9.23
-9.02
Net Worth
10.14
10.57
10.76
10.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
6.32
-0.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.4
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.19
-8.44
-4.21
-1.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-28.59
82.02
10.05
-8.07
EBIT growth
-34.27
-106.72
-1,172.71
-23.73
Net profit growth
237.16
349.68
-98.99
72.66
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bharat Singh bisht
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
TUSHAR RASTOGI
Managing Director
Sheetal Jain
Chairperson
Meena Rastogi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.90 as a Public Limited Company, Triton Copr. Ltd., formerly known as Stencil Apparel was promoted by Amit Judge and his Associates. The Company is engaged into IT & ITeS operation, call centre services and providing management and consultancy of information technology and related services.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.91 to part-finance its project of setting up a plant at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to manufacture 7000 shirts and 2500 trousers/jeans pd. Commercial production at the trouser plant and the shirt plant commenced in Sep.91 and Dec.91 respectively. In 1992-93, the company incurred losses. In the next year, it changed the product-mix resulting in lower raw material costs and substantial reduction in expenses and it could post a profit.On the export front, the company supplies to global brands including Cacharel, C&A, Grigio Perla, Fila, Boggi, Liz Claiborne, etc. In 1993-94, it forged a new tie with brands like Nautica, Atlantis and Anyway.In 1994-95, the company implemented a restructuring scheme with the consent of the financial institutions to pay back the high cost debts of the institutions. In 1995-96, the company sold one of its manufacturing facilities at Noida Phase II, the proceeds of which along with the funds brought in by the promoters were utilised directly for settling the high cost debts of financial institutions.During the year 1999-2000, the company has been declared sick and has been referred to BIFR.As informed in
The Triton Corp. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triton Corp. Ltd is ₹10.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triton Corp. Ltd is 0 and 1.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triton Corp. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triton Corp. Ltd is ₹0.44 and ₹0.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Triton Corp. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.83%, 3 Years at 15.62%, 1 Year at 15.91%, 6 Month at -1.92%, 3 Month at -3.77% and 1 Month at 4.08%.
