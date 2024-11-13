Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

Dear Sir/Mam Please find attached the intimation for appointment of Mr. Nitin Dubey, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th November, 2024, has Considered the following matter: 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Board took a note of Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the company at their meeting held on 13th August, 2024, has considered the following matters: 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board took a note of Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 03:50 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 15 May 2024

TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Kindly take the same on records. Audited Financial Results(Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024