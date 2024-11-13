iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triton Corp. Ltd Board Meeting

0.51
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Triton Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
Dear Sir/Mam Please find attached the intimation for appointment of Mr. Nitin Dubey, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held on 13th November, 2024, has Considered the following matter: 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. The Board took a note of Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of directors of the company at their meeting held on 13th August, 2024, has considered the following matters: 1. The Board considered and approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. The Board took a note of Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 P.M. and concluded at 03:50 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202415 May 2024
TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Kindly take the same on records. Audited Financial Results(Standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and Year ended March 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
TRITON CORP.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record of the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Triton Corp.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Triton Corp. Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.