Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-27.7
79.21
12.2
-7.82
EBIT growth
-33.27
-106.84
-1,169.05
-23.64
Net profit growth
73.52
713.78
-98.94
71.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
-5.22
-3.72
19.68
-1.13
RoNW
-8.85
-10.32
-2.84
-32.07
RoA
-6.54
-1.79
-0.07
-4.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.07
-0.04
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.07
-0.04
0
-0.5
Book value per share
0.16
0.24
-0.03
0.12
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.85
-4.75
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.76
-4.56
-60.57
-0.68
P/B
1.18
0.79
-8.04
2.72
EV/EBIDTA
-18.46
-11.56
3.78
-280.57
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-2,127.54
-1,554.59
-3,430.67
-6,701.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.39
0.25
-23.05
17.28
Net debt / op. profit
-4.16
-2.71
-72.06
-202.41
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.