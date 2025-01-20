iifl-logo-icon 1
Triton Corp. Ltd Key Ratios

0.51
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Triton Corp. Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-27.7

79.21

12.2

-7.82

EBIT growth

-33.27

-106.84

-1,169.05

-23.64

Net profit growth

73.52

713.78

-98.94

71.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-5.22

-3.72

19.68

-1.13

RoNW

-8.85

-10.32

-2.84

-32.07

RoA

-6.54

-1.79

-0.07

-4.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.07

-0.04

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.07

-0.04

0

-0.5

Book value per share

0.16

0.24

-0.03

0.12

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.85

-4.75

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.76

-4.56

-60.57

-0.68

P/B

1.18

0.79

-8.04

2.72

EV/EBIDTA

-18.46

-11.56

3.78

-280.57

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-2,127.54

-1,554.59

-3,430.67

-6,701.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.39

0.25

-23.05

17.28

Net debt / op. profit

-4.16

-2.71

-72.06

-202.41

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

QUICKLINKS FOR Triton Corp. Ltd

