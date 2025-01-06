Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.09
-0.11
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.18
-0.34
-0.12
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.31
-0.43
-0.23
-0.21
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.4
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0
6.56
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
6.32
-0.59
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.27
-0.42
6.32
-0.59
Exceptional items
-1.15
0
-6.42
-8.85
Net profit
-1.43
-0.42
-0.09
-9.44
yoy growth (%)
237.16
349.68
-98.99
72.66
NPM
0
0
0
0
