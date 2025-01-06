Triton Corp. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
6.32
-0.59
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.4
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.19
-8.44
-4.21
-1.43
Other operating items
Operating
-1.46
-8.86
2.11
-2.42
Capital expenditure
0
0
-53.26
0
Free cash flow
-1.46
-8.86
-51.14
-2.42
Equity raised
-15.17
-22.74
-24.35
1.45
Investing
0
0
0
-7.79
Financing
1.34
-16.43
-17.98
-0.18
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-15.3
-48.04
-93.47
-8.95
