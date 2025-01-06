iifl-logo-icon 1
Triton Corp. Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.51
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Triton Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.42

6.32

-0.59

Depreciation

0

0

0

-0.4

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.19

-8.44

-4.21

-1.43

Other operating items

Operating

-1.46

-8.86

2.11

-2.42

Capital expenditure

0

0

-53.26

0

Free cash flow

-1.46

-8.86

-51.14

-2.42

Equity raised

-15.17

-22.74

-24.35

1.45

Investing

0

0

0

-7.79

Financing

1.34

-16.43

-17.98

-0.18

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-15.3

-48.04

-93.47

-8.95

