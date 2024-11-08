|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 May 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|-
|47.34
|473.4
|Final
|Recommended a dividend of Rs.47.34/- per share (473.40 %) on the face value of Rs.10/- per share) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of the shareholders, at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
