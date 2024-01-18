|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|-
|5.7
|285
|Final
|Recommended dividend of <5 .70 (i.e., 285%) per equity share on equity shares of face value of <21- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to deduction of tax at source and approval of members at the ensuing 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend will be paid or warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders within 30 days of the AGM.
