Unipro Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
-3.92
-2.68
-2.51
Net Worth
2.05
2.16
3.4
3.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0.8
0.8
0.39
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.85
2.96
3.79
3.84
Fixed Assets
1.81
1.81
2.15
2.23
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.95
1.01
1.55
1.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
3.21
3.21
3.21
4.29
Debtor Days
7,208.15
502.93
Other Current Assets
0.51
0.51
0.49
0.57
Sundry Creditors
-1.93
-1.93
-1.93
-3.25
Creditor Days
4,333.87
381
Other Current Liabilities
-0.84
-0.78
-0.22
-0.1
Cash
0
0.04
0.01
0
Total Assets
2.84
2.94
3.79
3.82
