iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Unipro Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

2.16
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|02:25:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unipro Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.03

-3.92

-2.68

-2.51

Net Worth

2.05

2.16

3.4

3.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0.8

0.8

0.39

0.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.85

2.96

3.79

3.84

Fixed Assets

1.81

1.81

2.15

2.23

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

0.08

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.95

1.01

1.55

1.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

3.21

3.21

3.21

4.29

Debtor Days

7,208.15

502.93

Other Current Assets

0.51

0.51

0.49

0.57

Sundry Creditors

-1.93

-1.93

-1.93

-3.25

Creditor Days

4,333.87

381

Other Current Liabilities

-0.84

-0.78

-0.22

-0.1

Cash

0

0.04

0.01

0

Total Assets

2.84

2.94

3.79

3.82

Unipro Technolgy : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unipro Technologies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.