Unipro Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

2.16
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|02:25:26 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.16
  • Day's High2.16
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.16
  • Day's Low2.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-1.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Unipro Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.16

Prev. Close

2.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0.72

Day's High

2.16

Day's Low

2.16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-1.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unipro Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

26 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Apr, 2025

arrow

Unipro Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unipro Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:07 AM
Mar-2025Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.97%

Non-Promoter- 72.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unipro Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.03

-3.92

-2.68

-2.51

Net Worth

2.05

2.16

3.4

3.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.16

3.11

0.83

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-94.77

271.67

409.85

7.73

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0.01

0

As % of sales

0

0.35

1.31

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.27

0.07

0.03

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0

-0.07

0

0

Working capital

0.13

0.33

0.31

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.77

271.67

409.85

7.73

Op profit growth

-122.68

309.01

130.84

-69.49

EBIT growth

-160.54

259.64

110.33

-70.9

Net profit growth

-183.68

160.19

159.85

-76.45

No Record Found

Unipro Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unipro Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

D V Ramana Sarma

Independent Director

P L Vardarajan

Independent Director

K Ramgopal Reddy

Independent Director

S Somshekar

Independent Director

B Mallikarjun Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

D Aparna Reddy

Director

K Pradeep Kumar

Registered Office

F No 503B 5th Flor,

Maheshwari Chambers Somajiguda,

Telangana - 500082

Tel: 91-40-31925116

Website: http://www.unipro-technologies.com

Email: info@uniproltd.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Unipro Technologies Limited was established in June 28th, 1985. The Company provides Software and Information Technology services. The Company has a creative unit of a team consisting of IT profession...
Reports by Unipro Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Unipro Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Unipro Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unipro Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unipro Technologies Ltd is ₹1.31 Cr. as of 17 Sep ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unipro Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unipro Technologies Ltd is 0 and -1.48 as of 17 Sep ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unipro Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unipro Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unipro Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 17 Sep ‘18

What is the CAGR of Unipro Technologies Ltd?

Unipro Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -77.55%, 6 Month at -26.03%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unipro Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unipro Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.03 %

