Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.16
Prev. Close₹2.16
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹2.16
Day's Low₹2.16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-1.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.03
-3.92
-2.68
-2.51
Net Worth
2.05
2.16
3.4
3.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.16
3.11
0.83
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-94.77
271.67
409.85
7.73
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0.01
0
As % of sales
0
0.35
1.31
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.27
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0
-0.07
0
0
Working capital
0.13
0.33
0.31
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.77
271.67
409.85
7.73
Op profit growth
-122.68
309.01
130.84
-69.49
EBIT growth
-160.54
259.64
110.33
-70.9
Net profit growth
-183.68
160.19
159.85
-76.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
D V Ramana Sarma
Independent Director
P L Vardarajan
Independent Director
K Ramgopal Reddy
Independent Director
S Somshekar
Independent Director
B Mallikarjun Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
D Aparna Reddy
Director
K Pradeep Kumar
F No 503B 5th Flor,
Maheshwari Chambers Somajiguda,
Telangana - 500082
Tel: 91-40-31925116
Website: http://www.unipro-technologies.com
Email: info@uniproltd.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Unipro Technologies Limited was established in June 28th, 1985. The Company provides Software and Information Technology services. The Company has a creative unit of a team consisting of IT profession...
Read More
Reports by Unipro Technologies Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.