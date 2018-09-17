Unipro Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.27
0.07
0.03
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0
-0.07
0
0
Working capital
0.13
0.33
0.31
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
-0.11
0.44
0.37
0.13
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.53
-0.07
Free cash flow
-0.11
0.44
0.9
0.06
Equity raised
-5.02
-5.41
-4.75
-5.53
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.66
0.27
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.48
-4.7
-3.85
-5.47
