Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.16
3.11
0.83
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-94.77
271.67
409.85
7.73
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0.01
0
As % of sales
0
0.35
1.31
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
61.58
1.23
2.33
8.37
Other costs
-0.14
-2.7
-0.74
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
88.07
86.98
88.6
68.69
Operating profit
-0.08
0.35
0.08
0.03
OPM
-49.65
11.42
10.38
22.93
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.08
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.16
0.27
0.07
0.03
Taxes
0
-0.07
0
0
Tax rate
0
-27.65
0
-19.05
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.16
0.19
0.07
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.16
0.19
0.07
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-183.68
160.19
159.85
-76.45
NPM
-101.27
6.31
9.02
17.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.