Unipro Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.16
(0.00%)
Sep 17, 2018|02:25:26 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.16

3.11

0.83

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-94.77

271.67

409.85

7.73

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0.01

0

As % of sales

0

0.35

1.31

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

61.58

1.23

2.33

8.37

Other costs

-0.14

-2.7

-0.74

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

88.07

86.98

88.6

68.69

Operating profit

-0.08

0.35

0.08

0.03

OPM

-49.65

11.42

10.38

22.93

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.08

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.16

0.27

0.07

0.03

Taxes

0

-0.07

0

0

Tax rate

0

-27.65

0

-19.05

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

0.19

0.07

0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

0.19

0.07

0.02

yoy growth (%)

-183.68

160.19

159.85

-76.45

NPM

-101.27

6.31

9.02

17.7

