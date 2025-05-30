Unipro Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)