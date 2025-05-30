|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|26 May 2025
|Unipro Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2025 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2025
|12 Jun 2025
|Financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :23.06.2025)
|Board Meeting
|22 Nov 2024
|23 Jun 2025
|Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024
|Board Meeting
|18 Aug 2024
|23 Jun 2025
|Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024
