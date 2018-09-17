Unipro Technologies Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Developments:

Software and computing technology are transforming businesses in every industry around the world in a very profound and fundamental way. The continued reduction in the unit cost of hardware, the explosion of network bandwidth, advanced software technologies and technology-enabled services are fuelling the rapid digitization of business processes and information. Traditional business models are being disrupted in every industry with digital and software-based business models. This disruption is characterized by highly desirable user experiences, an extreme scale-of-cost performance that has become available in computing infrastructure and disintermediation of the supply chain.

Opportunities, Outlook, Threats, Risks and Concerns:

Todays customer expects technology to turnaround the speed of operations and boost efficient outcomes. While this is exciting and will always keep organizations like us on the innovation track, it is challenging too. This is likely to dictate global technology spend with an increased need for enterprise digital transformation as the new way to engage and serve customers.

To successfully capitalize on these opportunities, we are exploring different business models to meet customer expectations and demand cost effectively. There is an opportunity created by years of hard-work and dedication, and the focus now is to convert this opportunity into growth for the Company.

Some of the threats to technology sector include botnet attacks, self mutating computer virus, near field communication and biohacking. The Board is of the belief that the Company has adequate control measures to tackle the said threats. The technology sector has a bright future because of the governments initiative for "Start Ups".

Internal Control System and its adequacy:

Internal control systems are a set of policies, processes and procedures put in place to help achieve the strategic objectives of an organization. Good controls encourage operational efficiency and compliance with laws and regulations, as well as minimizing the chance of errors, theft and fraud. At the same time internal controls also enhance the reliability and accuracy of accounting data.

Operational performance:

Human resources and Industrial relations:

People are the most valued assets of the Company. They work individually and collectively contributing to the achievement of the objectives of the business. The relation between the employees and the Company remained harmonious and cordial throughout the year. Your Companys corporate culture and the vision and values help unite the workforce and provide standards for how your Company conducts the business. Your Company has successfully aligned human capital with business and organizational objectives. The emphasis has been on team work, skill development and development of leadership and functional capabilities of the employees. The Industrial relations remained cordial at all units of the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1),5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are provided as Annexure-IV to this Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

Information required under section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is annexed to this Boards Report as Annexure-V.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place an Internal Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operation were observed.

SUBSIDIARIES:

The Company has no subsidiaries as on the date of 31st March, 2017.

NOMINATION AND REMUENRATION POLICY:

A committee of the Board named as "Nomination and Remuneration Committee" has been constituted to comply with the provisions of section 178, Schedule IV of the Companies Act to recommend a policy of the Company on directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters and to frame proper systems for identification, appointment of Directors & KMPs, Payment of Remuneration to them and Evaluation of their performance and to recommend the same to the Board from time to time.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors including the Chairman of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as level of engagement and contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the interest of the Company and its minority shareholders etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and the Non Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any fixed deposits and as such no principal or interest was outstanding as on the date of the Balance sheet.

SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

During the year, the Company has not given any loans or guarantees covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013 Your Directors confirm that:

i) In the preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

ii) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and of the profit and loss of the Company for the year;

iii) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for their maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

v) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy framed to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any in the Company. The details of the Policy are explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

Your Directors have constituted a Risk Management Committee and defined its roles and responsibilities, which focuses that all the risks that the organization faces such as Strategic, Operational, Compliance, Financial and other risks have been identified and assessed and there is adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks.

STATEMENT ON DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The statement on development and implementation of risk management policy is given under the management discussion and analysis report which is attached with this annual report.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILTY (CSR) POLICY AND CSR INITIATIVES:

Your Company does not fall under the purview of Sec.135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence the Company not required to Constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

Your Company has complied with the requirements of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate report on corporate governance forms part of the annual report. A certificate from the auditors regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance also forms the part of the annual report.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

Your Company considers its Human Resources as the key to achieve its objectives. The unflinching commitment of the employees is the driving force behind the Companys vision. Your Company appreciates the spirit of its dedicated employees.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this "Management Discussion & Analysis" may be considered to be "forward looking statements" only. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied within the meaning of applicable securities laws or regulations.

LISTING OF SECURITIES:

(a) The Companys Shares are listed with BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai – 400 023.

