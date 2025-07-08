Unipro Technologies Ltd Summary

Unipro Technologies Limited was established in June 28th, 1985. The Company provides Software and Information Technology services. The Company has a creative unit of a team consisting of IT professionals across various software domains ranging from Cloud, DB2 solutions, ERP, Microsoft BI, My SQL Solutions and many more. It design, innovative, create, idea, plan, execute, implement, trial-test and ensure accuracy with zero-error code. With an excellent service track record of more than 10 years in the IT industry, it is unique at software development as the clients recognize its skill and repute as a software-expert-talent team.The Company is having a high-profiled, multi-faceted, software-technology skilled team of professionals who are capable of understanding technology needs that can be implemented in the business for rapid growth and expand it to the next level. Developing an ideal solution to a specific need is the hour of the need and the Company hold the turn-key solutions which is one of the software-assets which drives customers to access their services.Cloud services of the Company are provided through internet to fulfill the demands of customers. Using cloud services a firm can cut off the need for infrastructure and a large space which is required to place server that contains all data regarding the firm. Instead of having their own servers and resources, nowadays companies are preferring cloud service platforms. Some companies which provide cloud services globally are AWS(Amazon Web Services), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Alibaba Cloud etc.The Company plays a crucial role in implementing the methodology and tools which can fetch the more benefits to their organizations by introducing ERP Solutions. Enterprise Resource Planning is a software for process of business management with use of integrated applications for the organizations to store, collect, manage and interpret data from business activities. ERP helps to track the record of business resources such as cash, raw materials, production capacity and the status of the business. It establishes the connections between all business functions and creates the connection with outside stakeholders. Apart from this, it has keen knowledge on Integration of software technical competencies with core consulting service offerings.The Company with advanced Microsoft BI tool assembles, scrutinizes and visualizes the business data in this growing competitive market. The rich interactive reports give a real time look at the health of the business. With the implementation of Uni Pro BI Solution, it provides a complete picture of all essential metrics of the business allowing to make decisions based on real time status. Besides this, the Company provides training programs for aspiring IT students and professionals to enhance their career prospects. In this dynamic environment, it serve customers with plethora of technologies to impart practical oriented quality education with real time projects and meet todays industry standards.