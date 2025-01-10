Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.36
24.36
24.36
24.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.2
-3.69
-3.35
0.93
Net Worth
21.16
20.67
21.01
25.29
Minority Interest
Debt
0.73
0.02
0.44
2.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.89
20.69
21.45
28.12
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.06
0.02
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.02
7.87
10.6
10.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
14.8
12.71
10.82
17.52
Inventories
9.64
1.58
0.19
0.03
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.15
0.39
0.02
2.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.56
10.88
11
15.13
Sundry Creditors
-6.28
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.26
-0.14
-0.39
-0.05
Cash
0.02
0.05
0.01
0.09
Total Assets
21.88
20.69
21.45
28.12
