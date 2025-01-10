iifl-logo-icon 1
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

2.96
(2.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.36

24.36

24.36

24.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.2

-3.69

-3.35

0.93

Net Worth

21.16

20.67

21.01

25.29

Minority Interest

Debt

0.73

0.02

0.44

2.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.89

20.69

21.45

28.12

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.06

0.02

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.02

7.87

10.6

10.5

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

14.8

12.71

10.82

17.52

Inventories

9.64

1.58

0.19

0.03

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.15

0.39

0.02

2.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.56

10.88

11

15.13

Sundry Creditors

-6.28

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.26

-0.14

-0.39

-0.05

Cash

0.02

0.05

0.01

0.09

Total Assets

21.88

20.69

21.45

28.12

