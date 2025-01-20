Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.04
163.14
13,786.27
Op profit growth
-189.38
-110.74
-44.01
EBIT growth
355.86
118.21
-46.44
Net profit growth
377.4
193.85
-53.83
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-3.35
2.2
-54.11
-13,421
EBIT margin
22.03
2.84
3.43
890.81
Net profit margin
16.37
2.02
1.81
544.73
RoCE
1.89
0.41
0.19
RoNW
0.35
0.07
0.02
RoA
0.35
0.07
0.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.14
0.03
0.01
0.02
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.14
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
Book value per share
10.34
10.2
10.16
10.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
65.5
233.66
1,000
547.5
P/CEPS
64.18
-210.89
-426.53
-855.93
P/B
0.88
0.68
0.98
1.07
EV/EBIDTA
46.49
65.6
185.36
152.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.58
-28.49
-45.14
-38.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.62
13.48
95.94
Inventory days
97.41
56.43
56.51
Creditor days
-7.37
-6.63
-6.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-779.31
-134.28
-25.46
-292.26
Net debt / equity
0
0
-0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.69
-1.11
0.35
0.02
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.75
-68.32
-5.56
-5,469.43
Employee costs
-4.2
-6.75
-11.05
-709.99
Other costs
-53.38
-22.7
-137.49
-7,341.57
