iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Key Ratios

2.58
(-1.90%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unishire Urban Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.04

163.14

13,786.27

Op profit growth

-189.38

-110.74

-44.01

EBIT growth

355.86

118.21

-46.44

Net profit growth

377.4

193.85

-53.83

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-3.35

2.2

-54.11

-13,421

EBIT margin

22.03

2.84

3.43

890.81

Net profit margin

16.37

2.02

1.81

544.73

RoCE

1.89

0.41

0.19

RoNW

0.35

0.07

0.02

RoA

0.35

0.07

0.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.14

0.03

0.01

0.02

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.14

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

Book value per share

10.34

10.2

10.16

10.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

65.5

233.66

1,000

547.5

P/CEPS

64.18

-210.89

-426.53

-855.93

P/B

0.88

0.68

0.98

1.07

EV/EBIDTA

46.49

65.6

185.36

152.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.58

-28.49

-45.14

-38.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.62

13.48

95.94

Inventory days

97.41

56.43

56.51

Creditor days

-7.37

-6.63

-6.82

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-779.31

-134.28

-25.46

-292.26

Net debt / equity

0

0

-0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.69

-1.11

0.35

0.02

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-45.75

-68.32

-5.56

-5,469.43

Employee costs

-4.2

-6.75

-11.05

-709.99

Other costs

-53.38

-22.7

-137.49

-7,341.57

Unishire Urban : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unishire Urban Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.