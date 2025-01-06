Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.47
0.1
0.04
0.08
Depreciation
0
-0.15
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
1.16
-4.47
4.08
-0.77
Other operating items
Operating
1.5
-4.54
4.02
-0.8
Capital expenditure
-0.36
0.36
0
0
Free cash flow
1.14
-4.18
4.02
-0.8
Equity raised
0.97
0.82
0.76
0.65
Investing
-2.3
4.34
-5.79
0.29
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.17
0.97
-1
0.14
