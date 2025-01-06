iifl-logo-icon 1
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.73
(-8.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Unishire Urban Infra Ltd

Unishire Urban FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.47

0.1

0.04

0.08

Depreciation

0

-0.15

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

1.16

-4.47

4.08

-0.77

Other operating items

Operating

1.5

-4.54

4.02

-0.8

Capital expenditure

-0.36

0.36

0

0

Free cash flow

1.14

-4.18

4.02

-0.8

Equity raised

0.97

0.82

0.76

0.65

Investing

-2.3

4.34

-5.79

0.29

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.17

0.97

-1

0.14

