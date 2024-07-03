Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹2.95
Prev. Close₹2.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.97
Day's High₹2.97
Day's Low₹2.95
52 Week's High₹6.49
52 Week's Low₹1.8
Book Value₹8.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.23
P/E14.85
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.36
24.36
24.36
24.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.2
-3.69
-3.35
0.93
Net Worth
21.16
20.67
21.01
25.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
2.13
3.65
1.38
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-41.58
163.14
13,786.27
-99.82
Raw materials
-0.96
-2.49
-0.07
-0.54
As % of sales
45.39
68.32
5.56
5,469.43
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.24
-0.15
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.47
0.1
0.04
0.08
Depreciation
0
-0.15
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
Working capital
1.16
-4.47
4.08
-0.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-41.58
163.14
13,786.27
-99.82
Op profit growth
-175.95
-111.61
-44.01
91.96
EBIT growth
330.15
130.56
-46.44
-2.81
Net profit growth
340.45
217.73
-53.83
-22.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2.15
3.65
1.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.15
3.65
1.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.85
Other Income
0.55
0.18
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Kirti Kantilal Mehta
Managing Director
Akshay Kumar.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nikunj M Choksi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nawal Kishore Chandak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Reena Jain
Additional Director
VIJAY KOTE
Additional Director
Ujwala Vijay Kote
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Unishire Urban Infra Limited was originally incorporated on 23 April, 1991 as Ratna Kamal Holdings Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ratna Kamal Holdings Limited dated January 23, 2013. The Company name further was changed to Unishire Urban Infra Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.At present, the Company is in the business of real estate development and construction. It is also engaged in equity share trading and investing activities. Besides this, the Company works for real estate projects in Bangalore. Initially, the Company was engaged in investment activities. The Company, along with investment activities also started the commodity broking business and registered as a Commodity Broker with NMC Exchange of India in FY 2006. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Ratan Lal Jain and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain. In September 2013, Mr. Pratik K. Mehta, Mr. Vinay K. Mehta, Mr. Kirti K. Mehta and Mrs. Nutan K. Mehta took over the management of the Company and accordingly, the Company entered in the business of construction. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 64,30,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.43 Crore in February, 2014.
The Unishire Urban Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is 14.85 and 0.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unishire Urban Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹6.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.20%, 3 Years at 17.30%, 1 Year at -24.43%, 6 Month at 17.39%, 3 Month at -25.75% and 1 Month at -14.90%.
