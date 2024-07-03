iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Share Price

2.97
(4.58%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.95
  • Day's High2.97
  • 52 Wk High6.49
  • Prev. Close2.84
  • Day's Low2.95
  • 52 Wk Low 1.8
  • Turnover (lac)2.97
  • P/E14.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.68
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2.95

Prev. Close

2.84

Turnover(Lac.)

2.97

Day's High

2.97

Day's Low

2.95

52 Week's High

6.49

52 Week's Low

1.8

Book Value

8.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.23

P/E

14.85

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:24 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.28%

Non-Promoter- 99.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.36

24.36

24.36

24.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.2

-3.69

-3.35

0.93

Net Worth

21.16

20.67

21.01

25.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.13

3.65

1.38

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.58

163.14

13,786.27

-99.82

Raw materials

-0.96

-2.49

-0.07

-0.54

As % of sales

45.39

68.32

5.56

5,469.43

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.24

-0.15

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.47

0.1

0.04

0.08

Depreciation

0

-0.15

-0.08

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Working capital

1.16

-4.47

4.08

-0.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-41.58

163.14

13,786.27

-99.82

Op profit growth

-175.95

-111.61

-44.01

91.96

EBIT growth

330.15

130.56

-46.44

-2.81

Net profit growth

340.45

217.73

-53.83

-22.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2.15

3.65

1.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.15

3.65

1.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.85

Other Income

0.55

0.18

0.03

View Annually Results

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Unishire Urban Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Kirti Kantilal Mehta

Managing Director

Akshay Kumar.

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nikunj M Choksi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nawal Kishore Chandak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Reena Jain

Additional Director

VIJAY KOTE

Additional Director

Ujwala Vijay Kote

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unishire Urban Infra Ltd

Summary

Unishire Urban Infra Limited was originally incorporated on 23 April, 1991 as Ratna Kamal Holdings Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ratna Kamal Holdings Limited dated January 23, 2013. The Company name further was changed to Unishire Urban Infra Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.At present, the Company is in the business of real estate development and construction. It is also engaged in equity share trading and investing activities. Besides this, the Company works for real estate projects in Bangalore. Initially, the Company was engaged in investment activities. The Company, along with investment activities also started the commodity broking business and registered as a Commodity Broker with NMC Exchange of India in FY 2006. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Ratan Lal Jain and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain. In September 2013, Mr. Pratik K. Mehta, Mr. Vinay K. Mehta, Mr. Kirti K. Mehta and Mrs. Nutan K. Mehta took over the management of the Company and accordingly, the Company entered in the business of construction. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 64,30,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.43 Crore in February, 2014.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Unishire Urban Infra Ltd share price today?

The Unishire Urban Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is ₹7.23 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is 14.85 and 0.34 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unishire Urban Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is ₹1.8 and ₹6.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd?

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -6.20%, 3 Years at 17.30%, 1 Year at -24.43%, 6 Month at 17.39%, 3 Month at -25.75% and 1 Month at -14.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.29 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Unishire Urban Infra Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.