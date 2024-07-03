Summary

Unishire Urban Infra Limited was originally incorporated on 23 April, 1991 as Ratna Kamal Holdings Private Limited, as a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Ratna Kamal Holdings Limited dated January 23, 2013. The Company name further was changed to Unishire Urban Infra Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal.At present, the Company is in the business of real estate development and construction. It is also engaged in equity share trading and investing activities. Besides this, the Company works for real estate projects in Bangalore. Initially, the Company was engaged in investment activities. The Company, along with investment activities also started the commodity broking business and registered as a Commodity Broker with NMC Exchange of India in FY 2006. The Company was originally promoted by Mr. Ratan Lal Jain and Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain. In September 2013, Mr. Pratik K. Mehta, Mr. Vinay K. Mehta, Mr. Kirti K. Mehta and Mrs. Nutan K. Mehta took over the management of the Company and accordingly, the Company entered in the business of construction. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 64,30,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 6.43 Crore in February, 2014.

