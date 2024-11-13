|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|Appointment and Resignation of Additional Directors.
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Unishire Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial result for the half year ended September 30 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of Unishire Urban Infra Limited (the Company) for the half year ended September 30, 2024 were approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., November 13, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 6:00 P.M and concluded at 6:30 P.M. The aforesaid Un-audited Financial Results in the prescribed format and Limited Review Report thereon, received from the Auditors of the Company are attached herewith. This is for your kind information. Please acknowledge the receipt of this letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Appointment of Additional Director
|Board Meeting
|24 Aug 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|This is to inform you that, the Board meeting held on August 24, 2024 have taken on record and approved following business: - 1. Notice and agenda calling the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September, 25th, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC), Venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the registered office of the Company that is 13/1A, Government Place (East) Top Floor, Kolkata - 700 069. 2. Considered Director Report for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, and rules made there under. 3. The Board has reappointed M/s Kamalia Associates, advocate to act as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting at 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Ms. Simiran Tripathi, DIN : 10719879 as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Unishire Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. approve the audited Standalone Financial Result along with the audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve the re-appointment of M/s DS Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN: 317063E) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 3. To consider re-appointment of M/s. Rupa Gupta (Company Secretaries having CP No.11691) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025 4. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. Audited Financial Result March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2024
|26 Mar 2024
|This is to inform you that the outcome of the Independent Directors Meeting of the Company which has been held on March 26, 2024 at 1:00 P.M and concluded at 1:30 P.M, in which the following matters were interalia discussed: 1. Reviewed the performance of the Non- Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. 2. Reviewed the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. 3. Assess the Quality, Quantity and timeless of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties
