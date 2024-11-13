Board Meeting 7 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

Appointment and Resignation of Additional Directors.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Unishire Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial result for the half year ended September 30 2024. In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of Unishire Urban Infra Limited (the Company) for the half year ended September 30, 2024 were approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e., November 13, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 6:00 P.M and concluded at 6:30 P.M. The aforesaid Un-audited Financial Results in the prescribed format and Limited Review Report thereon, received from the Auditors of the Company are attached herewith. This is for your kind information. Please acknowledge the receipt of this letter. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Appointment of Additional Director

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

This is to inform you that, the Board meeting held on August 24, 2024 have taken on record and approved following business: - 1. Notice and agenda calling the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September, 25th, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC), Venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the registered office of the Company that is 13/1A, Government Place (East) Top Floor, Kolkata - 700 069. 2. Considered Director Report for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, and rules made there under. 3. The Board has reappointed M/s Kamalia Associates, advocate to act as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting at 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

Appointment of Ms. Simiran Tripathi, DIN : 10719879 as an Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

Unishire Urban Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. approve the audited Standalone Financial Result along with the audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. To consider and approve the re-appointment of M/s DS Associates Chartered Accountants (FRN: 317063E) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. 3. To consider re-appointment of M/s. Rupa Gupta (Company Secretaries having CP No.11691) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the FY 2024-2025 4. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. Audited Financial Result March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 26 Mar 2024