Unishire Urban Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.63
(-3.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

2.13

3.65

1.38

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-41.58

163.14

13,786.27

-99.82

Raw materials

-0.96

-2.49

-0.07

-0.54

As % of sales

45.39

68.32

5.56

5,469.43

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.24

-0.15

-0.07

As % of sales

4.05

6.62

11.05

709.99

Other costs

-1.14

-0.82

-1.9

-0.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.66

22.66

137.49

7,341.57

Operating profit

-0.06

0.08

-0.75

-1.34

OPM

-3.1

2.38

-54.11

-13,421

Depreciation

0

-0.15

-0.08

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.54

0.17

0.88

1.51

Profit before tax

0.47

0.1

0.04

0.08

Taxes

-0.12

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

Tax rate

-25.58

-26.93

-45.14

-38.63

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.35

0.07

0.02

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.35

0.07

0.02

0.05

yoy growth (%)

340.45

217.73

-53.83

-22.95

NPM

16.48

2.18

1.81

544.73

