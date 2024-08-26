|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|otice and agenda calling the 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, September, 25t, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC), Venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the registered office of the Company that is 13/1A, Government Place (East) Top Floor, Kolkata - 700 069. Book Closure & Record date of 33rd AGM of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024) OUTCOME OF THE 33RD AGM FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2024)
