Universal Autofoundry Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.31
12.11
10.14
8.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.63
45.92
11.71
16.83
Net Worth
72.94
58.03
21.85
24.94
Minority Interest
Debt
36.95
54.71
46.07
41.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.63
0.88
1.18
Total Liabilities
109.89
113.37
68.8
67.3
Fixed Assets
68.08
36.58
40.83
42.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.22
1.76
1.08
Networking Capital
41.77
50.86
25.66
23.97
Inventories
16.99
20.29
13.91
8.71
Inventory Days
24.88
Sundry Debtors
37.43
47.6
29.86
34.19
Debtor Days
97.69
Other Current Assets
7.4
9.43
2.52
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-11.79
-19.27
-17.87
-15.87
Creditor Days
45.34
Other Current Liabilities
-8.26
-7.19
-2.76
-5.2
Cash
0.02
25.7
0.56
0.25
Total Assets
109.89
113.36
68.81
67.31
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.