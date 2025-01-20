iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Autofoundry Ltd Key Ratios

89.9
(-2.74%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:56:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.67

25.45

Op profit growth

-33.66

47.65

EBIT growth

-109.18

51.49

Net profit growth

-177

51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.68

10.46

8.89

EBIT margin

-0.87

8.64

7.15

Net profit margin

-3.99

4.68

3.89

RoCE

-1.57

27.59

RoNW

-4.24

7.02

RoA

-1.78

3.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

5.65

3.74

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-14.57

2.01

1

Book value per share

28.29

22.93

17.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

8.04

9.62

P/CEPS

-2.08

22.55

35.96

P/B

1.07

1.98

2.08

EV/EBIDTA

9.09

5.6

6.01

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

7.42

-34.13

-30.71

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

92.01

75.62

Inventory days

20.7

18.3

Creditor days

-32.5

-15.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.25

-5.7

-4.66

Net debt / equity

1.63

0.95

0.74

Net debt / op. profit

5.52

1.73

1.5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-57.85

-51.91

-44.29

Employee costs

-11.27

-8

-7.66

Other costs

-23.18

-29.6

-39.14

