|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.67
25.45
Op profit growth
-33.66
47.65
EBIT growth
-109.18
51.49
Net profit growth
-177
51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.68
10.46
8.89
EBIT margin
-0.87
8.64
7.15
Net profit margin
-3.99
4.68
3.89
RoCE
-1.57
27.59
RoNW
-4.24
7.02
RoA
-1.78
3.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
5.65
3.74
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-14.57
2.01
1
Book value per share
28.29
22.93
17.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
8.04
9.62
P/CEPS
-2.08
22.55
35.96
P/B
1.07
1.98
2.08
EV/EBIDTA
9.09
5.6
6.01
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
7.42
-34.13
-30.71
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
92.01
75.62
Inventory days
20.7
18.3
Creditor days
-32.5
-15.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.25
-5.7
-4.66
Net debt / equity
1.63
0.95
0.74
Net debt / op. profit
5.52
1.73
1.5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-57.85
-51.91
-44.29
Employee costs
-11.27
-8
-7.66
Other costs
-23.18
-29.6
-39.14
