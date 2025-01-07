Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
127.73
88.31
97.77
77.94
yoy growth (%)
44.63
-9.67
25.45
4.74
Raw materials
-75.88
-51.09
-50.76
-34.52
As % of sales
59.4
57.85
51.91
44.29
Employee costs
-12.07
-9.95
-7.82
-5.97
As % of sales
9.45
11.27
8
7.66
Other costs
-27.84
-20.47
-28.95
-30.5
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.8
23.18
29.6
39.14
Operating profit
11.92
6.78
10.23
6.93
OPM
9.33
7.68
10.46
8.89
Depreciation
-7.77
-8.28
-2.94
-2.22
Interest expense
-2.79
-2.99
-1.48
-1.19
Other income
0.5
0.71
1.16
0.86
Profit before tax
1.85
-3.76
6.96
4.38
Taxes
0.21
-0.27
-2.37
-1.34
Tax rate
11.64
7.42
-34.13
-30.71
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.07
-4.04
4.59
3.03
Exceptional items
-0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
2.05
-4.05
4.58
3.03
yoy growth (%)
-150.8
-188.42
51
61.8
NPM
1.61
-4.59
4.68
3.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.