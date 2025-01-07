iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Autofoundry Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95
(1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

127.73

88.31

97.77

77.94

yoy growth (%)

44.63

-9.67

25.45

4.74

Raw materials

-75.88

-51.09

-50.76

-34.52

As % of sales

59.4

57.85

51.91

44.29

Employee costs

-12.07

-9.95

-7.82

-5.97

As % of sales

9.45

11.27

8

7.66

Other costs

-27.84

-20.47

-28.95

-30.5

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.8

23.18

29.6

39.14

Operating profit

11.92

6.78

10.23

6.93

OPM

9.33

7.68

10.46

8.89

Depreciation

-7.77

-8.28

-2.94

-2.22

Interest expense

-2.79

-2.99

-1.48

-1.19

Other income

0.5

0.71

1.16

0.86

Profit before tax

1.85

-3.76

6.96

4.38

Taxes

0.21

-0.27

-2.37

-1.34

Tax rate

11.64

7.42

-34.13

-30.71

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.07

-4.04

4.59

3.03

Exceptional items

-0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

2.05

-4.05

4.58

3.03

yoy growth (%)

-150.8

-188.42

51

61.8

NPM

1.61

-4.59

4.68

3.89

