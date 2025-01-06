iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Universal Autofoundry Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.48
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Autofoundry Ltd

Universal Auto. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

-3.76

6.96

4.38

Depreciation

-7.77

-8.28

-2.94

-2.22

Tax paid

0.21

-0.27

-2.37

-1.34

Working capital

10.2

-1.96

2.89

1.04

Other operating items

Operating

4.49

-14.29

4.53

1.85

Capital expenditure

4.63

40.23

8.79

12.02

Free cash flow

9.12

25.93

13.32

13.87

Equity raised

29.08

28.85

11.81

5.74

Investing

-0.53

0

0.53

0

Financing

22.6

35.5

16.43

7.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

60.27

90.29

42.09

27.6

Universal Auto. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Autofoundry Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.