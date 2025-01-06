Universal Autofoundry Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
-3.76
6.96
4.38
Depreciation
-7.77
-8.28
-2.94
-2.22
Tax paid
0.21
-0.27
-2.37
-1.34
Working capital
10.2
-1.96
2.89
1.04
Other operating items
Operating
4.49
-14.29
4.53
1.85
Capital expenditure
4.63
40.23
8.79
12.02
Free cash flow
9.12
25.93
13.32
13.87
Equity raised
29.08
28.85
11.81
5.74
Investing
-0.53
0
0.53
0
Financing
22.6
35.5
16.43
7.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
60.27
90.29
42.09
27.6
