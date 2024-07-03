Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹98.95
Prev. Close₹97.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.18
Day's High₹98.95
Day's Low₹93.3
52 Week's High₹222.9
52 Week's Low₹92.95
Book Value₹56.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)117.48
P/E54.79
EPS1.78
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.31
12.11
10.14
8.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
55.63
45.92
11.71
16.83
Net Worth
72.94
58.03
21.85
24.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
127.73
88.31
97.77
77.94
yoy growth (%)
44.63
-9.67
25.45
4.74
Raw materials
-75.88
-51.09
-50.76
-34.52
As % of sales
59.4
57.85
51.91
44.29
Employee costs
-12.07
-9.95
-7.82
-5.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.85
-3.76
6.96
4.38
Depreciation
-7.77
-8.28
-2.94
-2.22
Tax paid
0.21
-0.27
-2.37
-1.34
Working capital
10.2
-1.96
2.89
1.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.63
-9.67
25.45
4.74
Op profit growth
75.66
-33.66
47.65
24.73
EBIT growth
-699.21
-109.18
51.49
24.99
Net profit growth
-150.8
-188.42
51
61.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
88.32
120.96
97.58
85.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
88.32
120.96
97.58
85.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
1.84
0.81
Other Income
0.72
0.93
1.16
0.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vimal Chand Jain
Independent Director
Aditi Jain
Independent Director
Kranti Kumar Bakiwala
Director
Veenu Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ishu Jain
Independent Director
Akhil Jain
Independent Director
Ullal R Bhat
Whole Time Director & CFO
VINIT JAIN
Reports by Universal Autofoundry Ltd
Summary
Universal Autofoundry Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Universal Foundry, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 1, 1971, registered with Registrar of Firms Jaipur on April 1, 1972. The Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Universal Autofoundry Private Limited upon conversion of Universal Foundry vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 8, 2009. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Universal Autofoundry Private Limited to Universal Autofoundry Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC to Company on July 8, 2015. The Company came up with an IPO of Rs 3.24 Crores and was listed on BSE SME Platform on September 04, 2015. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of C.I Casting and S.G. (Ductile) Iron Casting. It manufacture castings components in Grey Iron and S.G. (Ductile) Iron, primarily for automotive sector. Castings are supplied in Machined, Semi Machined and as cast condition with surface treatment as per customers need. Suspension Brackets, Differential housing, Hubs, Brake drum, Flywheels, Adjuster Nuts, Pulleys, Dampers, etc. are some of the items that find application in the commercial vehicle and engineering industry.The company has more than 65,000 sq. ft. size area manufacturing plant located at VKI Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has an existing i
Read More
The Universal Autofoundry Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is ₹117.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is 54.79 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Autofoundry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is ₹92.95 and ₹222.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Universal Autofoundry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.17%, 3 Years at 17.97%, 1 Year at -51.35%, 6 Month at -42.55%, 3 Month at -33.43% and 1 Month at -32.79%.
