Universal Autofoundry Ltd Share Price

94.48
(-3.12%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98.95
  • Day's High98.95
  • 52 Wk High222.9
  • Prev. Close97.52
  • Day's Low93.3
  • 52 Wk Low 92.95
  • Turnover (lac)43.18
  • P/E54.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value56.36
  • EPS1.78
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)117.48
  • Div. Yield0
Universal Autofoundry Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

98.95

Prev. Close

97.52

Turnover(Lac.)

43.18

Day's High

98.95

Day's Low

93.3

52 Week's High

222.9

52 Week's Low

92.95

Book Value

56.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

117.48

P/E

54.79

EPS

1.78

Divi. Yield

0

Universal Autofoundry Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

Universal Autofoundry Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Universal Autofoundry Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.49%

Non-Promoter- 58.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Universal Autofoundry Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.31

12.11

10.14

8.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

55.63

45.92

11.71

16.83

Net Worth

72.94

58.03

21.85

24.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

127.73

88.31

97.77

77.94

yoy growth (%)

44.63

-9.67

25.45

4.74

Raw materials

-75.88

-51.09

-50.76

-34.52

As % of sales

59.4

57.85

51.91

44.29

Employee costs

-12.07

-9.95

-7.82

-5.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.85

-3.76

6.96

4.38

Depreciation

-7.77

-8.28

-2.94

-2.22

Tax paid

0.21

-0.27

-2.37

-1.34

Working capital

10.2

-1.96

2.89

1.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.63

-9.67

25.45

4.74

Op profit growth

75.66

-33.66

47.65

24.73

EBIT growth

-699.21

-109.18

51.49

24.99

Net profit growth

-150.8

-188.42

51

61.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

88.32

120.96

97.58

85.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

88.32

120.96

97.58

85.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

1.84

0.81

Other Income

0.72

0.93

1.16

0.87

Universal Autofoundry Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Universal Autofoundry Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vimal Chand Jain

Independent Director

Aditi Jain

Independent Director

Kranti Kumar Bakiwala

Director

Veenu Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ishu Jain

Independent Director

Akhil Jain

Independent Director

Ullal R Bhat

Whole Time Director & CFO

VINIT JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universal Autofoundry Ltd

Summary

Universal Autofoundry Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Universal Foundry, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 1, 1971, registered with Registrar of Firms Jaipur on April 1, 1972. The Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Universal Autofoundry Private Limited upon conversion of Universal Foundry vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 8, 2009. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Universal Autofoundry Private Limited to Universal Autofoundry Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC to Company on July 8, 2015. The Company came up with an IPO of Rs 3.24 Crores and was listed on BSE SME Platform on September 04, 2015. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of C.I Casting and S.G. (Ductile) Iron Casting. It manufacture castings components in Grey Iron and S.G. (Ductile) Iron, primarily for automotive sector. Castings are supplied in Machined, Semi Machined and as cast condition with surface treatment as per customers need. Suspension Brackets, Differential housing, Hubs, Brake drum, Flywheels, Adjuster Nuts, Pulleys, Dampers, etc. are some of the items that find application in the commercial vehicle and engineering industry.The company has more than 65,000 sq. ft. size area manufacturing plant located at VKI Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has an existing i
Company FAQs

What is the Universal Autofoundry Ltd share price today?

The Universal Autofoundry Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹94.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Autofoundry Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is ₹117.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Universal Autofoundry Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is 54.79 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Universal Autofoundry Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Universal Autofoundry Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is ₹92.95 and ₹222.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Universal Autofoundry Ltd?

Universal Autofoundry Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.17%, 3 Years at 17.97%, 1 Year at -51.35%, 6 Month at -42.55%, 3 Month at -33.43% and 1 Month at -32.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Universal Autofoundry Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Universal Autofoundry Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.50 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 58.50 %

