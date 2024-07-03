Summary

Universal Autofoundry Limited was originally formed and registered as a partnership firm in the name and style of M/s. Universal Foundry, pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated September 1, 1971, registered with Registrar of Firms Jaipur on April 1, 1972. The Company was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Universal Autofoundry Private Limited upon conversion of Universal Foundry vide Certificate of Incorporation dated October 8, 2009. Subsequently, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Universal Autofoundry Private Limited to Universal Autofoundry Limited through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC to Company on July 8, 2015. The Company came up with an IPO of Rs 3.24 Crores and was listed on BSE SME Platform on September 04, 2015. The Company is engaged in Manufacturing of C.I Casting and S.G. (Ductile) Iron Casting. It manufacture castings components in Grey Iron and S.G. (Ductile) Iron, primarily for automotive sector. Castings are supplied in Machined, Semi Machined and as cast condition with surface treatment as per customers need. Suspension Brackets, Differential housing, Hubs, Brake drum, Flywheels, Adjuster Nuts, Pulleys, Dampers, etc. are some of the items that find application in the commercial vehicle and engineering industry.The company has more than 65,000 sq. ft. size area manufacturing plant located at VKI Area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, which has an existing i

