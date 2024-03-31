BOARDS REPORT

Dear members.

The Board of Directors hereby submiLs the report of the business and operations of your Company (The Company" or "U n iversa I Au toft :u nd ry Li mi l ed "), alo ng wi Lh th e a ud i led fi na neial sta teme n Ls, fo r L h e f] na nc i a [ year e ntled Ma rch 31, 2 024.

Resu Its of Our opera! ions a nd s Late o fa ffa i rs

Ami. in Lakh STANDALONE ParLieui ars 2023-24 2022-23 Total Income 20321.02 23711.35 Total Expend iiure IS7J5.70 21,156.65 Profit Before Interest, Depreciation & Amortization and Tasc (PBIT) 1565.32 255Sit) Lcss: !nla?t 261.70 396.57 [jCfs: Qcpicciilion & A mortis Lion crpcnscF 633.01 66257 Profit Before Tn 690.61 1477.06 Exceptional (Lems 0 0 Profit from Clidinorv Activities before Tax 690j6I 147706 Prior Period Items 0 a [,cfs: Tax Expenses (ineltiding deferred Lax) 20137 423.13 MAT Credit Availed 0 0 Share of profit from unirfUrn 0 0 Fraft After Tax (FAT) 4B9 2A 1043.93

Notes:

The above figures are extracted from the audited financial slat e men ts a s pe r I nd ia n Account i ng Stan dards (I nd AS} Equity share 5 are at par value of Rs.10 per-share L Brief description of the Companys working during the Year/Sta te of Companys affai r:

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and export specializing in the production Of Cast Iron and Ductile Iron castings. Company offers castings in three different conditions: Machined, Semi Machined, and as cast, all of which can be customized with surface treatments to meet our customers specific requirements. Our diverse range of components, such as Housings, Suspension Brackets, flywheel housing. Differential Housings. Hubs, Brake Drums, Flywheels, Adjuster Nuts, Pulleys. Dampers, and more, are widely utilized in the commercial vehicle, tractors and engineering sectors, Spanning over an expansive about 30.000 square meters, Universal Autofoundry houses state-of-the- art manufacturing facilities. We boast a fully integrated casting and machining operation, ensuring efficient production in an environmentally friendly foundry and machine shop, Our capabilities extend to the supply of intricate, cored, and fully machined cast components, with weights ranging from 4 to 12S kilograms.

Installed 3rd High Pressure Molding Line. RHINO, reaching to a total production capacity of 42,000 iMT / Year

Company is continuous working towards to objective growth in domestic as well as international markets. Recently, company has participated in the Event Named "Cast Forge" International Foundry Trade Fair with Technical forum from 4 th to 6th lune in Germany

2. Change in the Naturcofthe Business:

There is no change in the nature of Business by Lhe Company during the period under review.

3. Transfer to Res erves:

Your hoard doesnt propose to transfer any amount to general reserve for the financial year ended on Mareh31,2024

4, Dividend:

With a view to provide cushion for any financial contingencies in the future and to strengthen the ft nancial posi Lion o f t he Co m pa ny. yo u r Difee tors hav e decided not to recommend any dividend for the period u nder re vj ew.

5, Changes in Share Capital:

During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company, Lhe paid-up capital of the company increased from l,2U2,500 to 1.24.34.500.

Further the Company issued 15,42.000 (Fifteen Lakh Forty-Two Thousand) equity warrants of face value of Rs. t0/- (Rupees Ten) each at a price of Rs. 160/- (RupeesOne Hundred and Sixty Only) per equity share (including premium of Rs, 150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only) per equity warrant, carrying an entitlement to subscribe to an equivalent number of Equity Shares having Face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each within a period of Jfi (Eighteen) months

from the date of allotment of the Warrants, to the proposed allottees on a preferential basis for which Special Resolution was passed by the members of the Company on22,09.2023by Postal Ballot.

Company also issued and allotted by way of Preferential Issue 3,22,000 equity shares of 10 each upon conversion of equivalent number of warrants This fund raised is being deployed lo repayment of debts, meet increased working capital requirement and general corporate purpose or such other objects, as the Board may from time to time decide in the best interest of the Company,

6. Utilization of funds from proceeds of Preferential Issue

As on 31 March 2024. Rs 23.33,iO,2Si.9i is utilized from Rs, 25,63,63,500 raised from the proceeds of Preferential Issue of shares raised in year 2022-23 towards the objects for which the same were raised and fully utilized the amount raised from the proceeds of Preferential issue of warrants raised during the year under review towards the objects for which the same were raised.

7. Subsidiary Companies/ Joint Ventures/ Associate Companies

During the year under review, there was no associate. Joint Vent u re a n d Su bsid iary Compa ny.

6. Board of Directors

fine following changes took place in the composition of the Board of Directors during the financial year ended on 31.03.2024:

a) Resignation of Mr. Vimal Kumar Bordia (DiN: 03207122) from the post of Non• • Executive independent Director of the Company w.e.f.

29.05.2023.

b) Resignation of Mr. Monii AryaiDiN: 02173945) from the post of Non Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 29.05.2023

c) Resignation of Mr, Kish an Lai Gupta (DIN: 00295635) from the post ofWbolelime Direclorof Lhe Company w.e.f. 08.05.202 3.

d) Resignation of Mrs. Veenu ain(DlN 02312309) from the Non-Executive directorship of the Company w.e.f. 17.07.2023.

e) Appointment of Mr. Akhil Jain (DiN: 09733S30) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 30.05.2023.

f) Appointment of Mrs. Aditi Jain (DIN: 07226151) as independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 14.07.2023.

g) Appointment of Mr, Aditya Jain (DIN: 03975359} as independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 25.07.2023.

h) Appointment of Mr. Anupam lain (DIN: 09730862) as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 25.07.2023.

i) Appointment of Mr. Vinit Jain (DIN: 02312319) as Who I et i me Di rector of t he Com pa ny w. e. f. 25.07.2 02 3.

j) Appointment of Mr. Vikram Jain (DIN: 02312298) as Wh oleti me D i recto r of t he Com pa ny w. e. f 25.0 7.2 023.

k) Appointment of Mr. Gajendra Kumar Tyagi (DIN: 00371981) as Wholetime Director of the Company w.e.f. 25.072023.

l) Appointment of Mr Ullal Ravindra Bhat (DIN: 00003425) as independent Direclorof the Company w.e.f 2 9.08.2023.

Jr. accordance with the provisions of section 149, 1S2 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, one third of Directors are liable to retire by rotation, shall retire every year and, if eligible, offer them for re-appointment at every ACM. Consequently, Mr Vinit Jain (DIN 02312319) Whoietime Director of the Company will retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual Cenera! Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends the-appointment for lhe consideration of Members of theCompanyattheensuingAnnual General Meeting.A brief resume of lhe Director proposed Lo be reappointed, is furnished in the notice of the ACM.

9. Number of Meetings of the Board

During the year under review the Board met for 09 Boa rd Meet i ngs. The d eta i Is of the n u mber o f Mceti ngs of the Board held during the financial year 2023-24 forms part of the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between tire Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the 5EB1 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Require men is} Regu La ti o n s, 2 015.

10. Key Managerial Personnel

Appointment and resignationduri ng the year: - Mrs. ishu Jain resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 01st Januaiy, 2024:

Mrs. Ambika Sharma was appointed as Company Sec reta ry and Comp! ia nc e o the er o f t he Compa ny with effect fro m 21 st M arc h. 2024.

Mr. Kishan Lai Gupta (DiN:00295685) resigned from lhe post of Wholetime Director of the Company w.e.f. 08th June, 2023.

At present, following ate lhe Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

S. No, Name of Person Designation 1 Mr. Vtma) Chand Jam Chairman and Managing Director 2 Mr. VimL Jain Chief Financial Oflicer 3 Mrs. Ambika Sharma Company Secretary

1L Committees of the Board

The Board of Directors has the following committees-

1. Audit Comm it Lee:

2. Nomination and Remuneration/Compensation Committee;

3. 5h a reh ? I d ers Rela,ttonsh ip ComiTli ttee;

4 Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

The d etails of the Committees along with their composition, number of meetings and attendance at the meetings are provided in the Corporate Governance Report.

12. Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the 5EB1 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration Compensation, Corporate Social Responsibility and Shareholders/Investors Grievance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

13- Declaration by an Independent Directgr(s) and reappointment, if any

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet t he c ri ter ia of i n d ep en d ence as provi d e d in sub section (6) of Section H9 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation I6tb) of SET! (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements,! Regulations. 2015.

14. Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The policy Of the Company on Directors appointment and remuneration, including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a DirccLor and other matters, as required under subsection (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 adopted by the Board is available on the following web! ink https://ufindia.com/codes-pnd-policies/

15. Finance & Accounts

Your Company prepares its Financial Statements in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013 and AccountingStandnrds. The estimates and judgments relating to the Financial Statements are made on a going concern basis, so as to reflect in a true and fair manner. The form and substance of transactions reasonably present the Companys state of affairs, profits and cash flows for tire year ended March 31,2024.

16- Awards and Recognitions

During the year under review, Your company has been awarded Star Performer Award in Product Group for 2016-19. 51sL Export Awards in Sanitary & Industrial Castings - Large Enterprise category by EE PC India (Engineering Export Promotion Council) at New Delhi on l&th]anuary2024.

17. Auditors

(a) Statutory Auditor and their report

The Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s. Gaverdhan Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration Number 0065I9C) have audited the Financial Statements of the Company. The Independent Auditors Report forms a part of this report and no adverse remark/comment has been made in the said report by the Statutory Auditors. The report is self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments.

The Statutory Auditors were appointed by the members of the Company to hold office fora period of five years, from the conclusion of this Twelfth AGM till Lhe conclusion of Seventeenth AGM of the company aL such remuneration as may be mutually agreed between the hoard of Directors and the Audi tors During the financial year 2023-24. no fraud was reported by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in their Re port.

(b) Secretarial Auditor and their report

In terms of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has appointed M/s Arms & Associates LLP. a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit ot the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report submitted by them in the prescribed form MR.-3 is enclosed as ANNEXURE A and forms part of this report. No adverse comment has been made inthesaid re port by I he Practicing Company Sec reta ry,

During the financial year 2023-24. no fraud was reported by Lhe Secretarial AudiLorof the Company in their Report.

(c) Cost Auditor and their Report

The cost accounts and records as required to be maintained under Section 143(1) of Companies AcL,20l3 arc duly made and maintained by your Company.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 143 of the Actand rules made there under, the Board ofdirectors of LheCompa ny hasappointed M/sGirdharChaudhary ?r Co., Cost Accountants as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-21.

The Company has received Cost Audit Report on the cost accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on March 31,2024.

The Board has re appointed M/s. GirdharChaudharyfit Co., Cost Accountants (FTCN 103863) as Cost auditor to conduct the audit of cost records of your company for Lhe financial year 2024-25.

The pay me n t of re mu nerat ion to Cost A ud i to r req u i res the approval/ratiftpation of the members of the company and necessary resolution in this regard has been included in the notice of lhe ensuing Annual general Meeting of the Company.

During the financial year 2023-24, no fraud wasreported by the Cost Auditor of the Company in their Audit Report.

18. Internal And it and Controls

Your Company has appointed M/s Shah Patni fit Co. as its Interna! Auditor. During the year, the company continued to implement their suggestions and recommendations to improve the control environment. Their scope of work includes review of

processes for Safeguarding the assets of the company, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal con Lrol s L renglhs in all areas. In Lernal Au di L o rs find!ngs ? re discussed with the process owners and suitable corrective actions taken as per the directions of Audit Committee on an ongoing basis to improve efficiency in operations.

During the financial year 2023-24. no fraud was reported by the Internal Auditor of the Company in their Report.

19, Vigil Mcchanism/Whistk- Blower Policy

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company http://www.ufindia.com

20, Annual Return

In accordance with the provisions of Companies (Amendment) Act, 20(7, read with Section 134(3) of (he Companies Act, 2013 the copy of Annua! Return under section 92(3) is hosted on the Companys website viz. https://ufindia.com/annual-return/

21, Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which th e financ ia I sta foments rela te a nd the dale of the report

There were no material changes and comm i Linen is affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the close of the financial year till the date ofthis Report.

22, Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

There arc no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

23, Penalty

Company has received a No Lice from Bombay SLock exchange regarding fine levied for Non -compliance of Regulation 20(2)/(2A) with respect to constitution of stakeholder relationship committee for the quarter ended unc, 20Z3 as per 5EBT circular no. SEB1/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22. 2020 Company has deposited fine and addressed the same in the Board Meeting.

24, Acceptance of Deposits

The Company has not accepted deposit from the public falling within the ambit ot Section 73 of the Companies act. 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014

25, Particulars ofloans, guarantees or investments

Details of Loan, Guarantees and investments covered under the provisions of section lBGof the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the note*) to Financial Statements

i) No loan was given to any company

26. Details/Disclosures of Ratio of remuneration

The statement of disclosure of remuneration under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5(1) of Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Ruics, 2004 is made thereunder ANNEXURE-C.

27. Partlcu lars of co nt racts or arrangemen ts wit h reiat ed parties

Ail transactions entered with the Related Parties during (he financial year were in (.he ordinary course of business and on arm s length basis and do not attract the provisions of section 13-8 of the Companies Act. 2013and rules made there underANNEXURE -D. Related party transactions have been disclosed under the Note no. 39 of significant accounting policies and notes forming part of the financial statements in a ccordanc e w i th "Account ing Standa rd 181A stateme nt in summary form of transactions with related parties in the ordinary course of business and on arms length ba sis i s p e ri o d i c a I ly p I aced before th e Au d i t co mm i tte e for review and recommendation to the board for their approval, N o n e of the t ra n sacti o n s w i th related parties were in conflict with the interest of the company. Ail the transactions are in the normal course of business and have no potential conflict with the interest of the company at large and are carried out on an arms I ength bas is o r fa ir va lu e.

28. Corpo rate G ove rn a nee

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations. 2015, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors confirming compliance forms an i ntegral pa rt o f th i s re port.

Company has submitted corporate governance report fo r every qu a rter with i n th e p resc ri be d ti m e.

29. Environment a nd Safety

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Company Policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure of all concerned; compliances, environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

30. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Sedressal)Ad. 2013

U nder th e Sexual H arassme nt of Wo m en a t Workplace e (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 said Act every company having 10 or more employees is required to set up an Internal Comp flints Committee to look into complaints relating to sexual harassment at work place of any women employee.

The Company has been employing women employees in various eadres within the factory premises. Your

Company has set up Internal Complaints Committee for implementation of said policy. Complaints received if any are regularly monitored by women line supervisors who directly report to the Chairman & Managing Director. During the financial year 2023-24 your company has not received any complaint of harassment and hence no compliant is outstanding as on March 31.2024 for redrew sal

31. Corporate Social Responsibility

A brief outline of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSlf policy of the Company and the initiatives taken by the company are set out in Anncxure Eofthis report in the format prescribes in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014. For other details regarding CSR Committee, please refer to the Anncxure E, forming a part of this annual report. Further, the CSR Policy is also available on http: IIwww.ufindia.com

3 2- Secretarial Standard s

The Company complies with all the applicable mandatory secretarial standards issued by the In slit Lite t if the Compa ny Secre ta ries of! n d ia (1C S D.

33. Details in respect of frauds reported by the auditors under sectia n 143(12} of co mpa ni es act, 2013 There arc no frauds reported by the Auditor which arc required to be disclosed under Section 143(12) of Companies Act. 2013.

34 D i rectors Responsibility Statement

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in ciause (c) of sub-seel ion. (3) of See Lion 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that—

(i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments a n d est imates tha t a re reason a b le and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profi t and loss of the company for (hat pe riod:

(iii) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(vi) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of ail applicable laws and Lhat such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

3S. Transfer of Amounts to investor Education and Protection Fund

Your Company did not have any funds lying unpaid or I unclaimed fora period of seven years. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund(lEPF), L

36- Management Discussion and Analysis Report

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V L of the SEB1 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure I Requirements) Regulations. 2015 is presented in the sepa ra te sec tion fo rmi ng part of this Annual Report.

37. Statutory Information

As per section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (3(3) of the Com pa rues (Accounts) Rules, 20)4, the information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo is L annexed in ANNEXURE B an integral part of this P report-

ln terms of provisions of section 197(12) of the Companies Act. 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 a statement f showing the names and other particulars of the employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set out in the said rules are provided hereunder. Further, the disclosures pertaining to remuneration I and other details as required under section 197(12) of f the Companies Act. 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the I Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of L Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed in f ANNEXURE Can integral part of this report,

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required under Regulation 34(2) of the SEB1 (Listing Obligations I and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not L applicable to your company for the Financial year r 2023-24. *

38. CaulionaryStatement L Statement in the Managements Discussion and f Analysis Report detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of P applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or r implied important factors that could make a I difference to the Companys operations include global T and I n d Lan demand-supply condi tio n s, fi ni shed good s f prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys L principal markets, changes in Government f regulations, tax regimes, economic developments in I India and other factors such as litigation and labor negotiations.

39. The details in respect of adequacy of internal

financial controls with reference to the financial statements;

The Company has adequate internal financial controls k beside timely statutory audit, limited reviews and r i ntern a I aud its taking piace pe ri odically,

40. Statement for development and implementation of risk management policy u/s 134:

Ab per Regulation 21 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation. 2015 the top 1000 Hated entities needs to adopt Risk Management Policy. Therefore, the Company is not required to adopt Risk Management Policy as company does noL comes underTop 1000 1 isled companies

41. A pp rec ia t io n and Ackno wledgm ents:

Your directors place on records their deep appreciation to employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co operation your company has been receiving from its Suppliers. Retailers, and Dealers & Distributors and other assoc iated with the Compa ny. The Di rectors also take this opportunity to thank all Investors, Clients, Vendors, banks. Government Sc RegulatoryAuthor!ties and Stock Exchange For their continued support

42. Miscellaneous:

The shareholders are hereby informed that Mr. Kishan Lai Gupta, who is one of the Promoter of the Company and his family members through their Companies li.e. companies having their control] has had Filed many frivolous complaints against the company which are ongoing before different authorities to the extent of approx. Rs 4.50 crores the details of which are given hereunder;

• On 29th September 2023, the company received a Notice from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) regarding application filed by Precision Autocastings Private Limited (Operational Creditor) under Sec Lion 9 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to initiate Company Insolvency Resolution Process against Outstanding dues of supplies made by Precision Aut oca stings Private Limited to Universal Autofoundry LimiLed, LheCa&e is still pending.

- On 12th October 2023, the company received a Notice from KVG High Tech Auto Components Private Limited under provisions of section 18(1) of delayed payment to Micro Small Enterprises of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act, 2006, regarding nonpayment for supplied goods to the Company as per work order within 45 days, for which the company replied on BLh November. Z023, that payment had been made and if there were stilt difference exists in the books then it was only against the purchase return and pricing difference and debit notes were also issued for them.

• On 17th October, 2023, the Company received a Notice from M/s Unicast under provisions of section 18(1) of delayed payment to Micro Small Enterprises of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act. 2006, regarding non-payment for supplied goods Lo the Company as per work order within 45 days, for which the company replied on 8th November, 2023. that payment had been made and if there were still difference exists i n the books then it was only against the purchase return and pricing difference and debit notes were also issued forthem.

- On 30lhOcLobcr. 2023, the company received a Notice from lain Autocastings Private Limited under provisions of section 180) ofdelayed payment to Micro Small Enterprises of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development AcL, 2006. regarding nonpayment for supplied goods to the Company as per work order within 45 days, for which the company replied on 8th November, 2023, that payment had been made and if still difference existing in the books then it was only against the purchase return and pricing difference and debit notes were also issued for them.

- M/s Precision Autocasting Pvt. Ltd. has filed an Application under section 12A of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 before Rajasthan High Court Medlation Centre. I a ipur titled as Preci siort Autocasti ng Pvt Ltd vs Uni versa 1 Ale to fo u n d ry Ltd For recovery of Rs. 9,74.244/- on the pretext that out of total 918 numberof goods, 336 have not been received back by the Applicant upon which the present dispute has been filed under the Commercial Courts Act. Since before Filing of any suiL before Commercial Court, an Application under section 12A lias to be filed before Mediation Centre, therefore this Application has been filed for recove ry of Rs. 9.74,244/-

Further it is informed that the time period of transactions in all the above cases falls between June 2022 to June 2023 and in matter of case filed by Precision Autocastings Private Limited the period of tra n sad i on s is from f u nc 2 02 2 lo Sc p Lcmbcr 2023. The point to be taken note of is that Mr. Kishan Lai Gupta was the Chairman of Universal Autofoundiy Limited till December 23, 2022 and was a whole-time director of the company June 08, 2023.

For fi: on behalf of the Board

Sd/-

Vimal Chand Jain

Chairman

DIN: 00295667

Jaipur, 03-07.2024