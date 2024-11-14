|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Universal Autofoundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Universal Autofoundry Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Universal Autofoundry Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors that was scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. is re-scheduled and now will take place on Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at 12:30 P.M., to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Universal Autofoundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|Universal Autofoundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 03rd July 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 03rd July, 2024 Intimation under Regulation 30 for alteration of Object Clause of Memorandum of Association of Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Universal Autofoundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve It is hereby informed that a Board meeting is scheduled to be held on 27th May 2024 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 and all other relevant matters Universal hereby submits outcome of Board Meeting Results for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Universal Autofoundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting is scheduled to transact the business as set out in the agenda of Board meeting; Universal hereby submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 21, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Universal Autofoundry Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Universal hereby submits Outcome of Board Meeting held on 07th February, 2024 Universal hereby submits Financial Results for Quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
