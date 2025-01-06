iifl-logo-icon 1
USG Tech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

USG Tech FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.55

-0.55

0.45

0.28

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

-7E

-0.1

Working capital

0.08

-1.14

-16.46

-3.22

Other operating items

Operating

-3.47

-1.7

-16.05

-3.14

Capital expenditure

0

3.92

-0.04

-4.56

Free cash flow

-3.47

2.21

-16.09

-7.7

Equity raised

6.28

7.54

6.86

6.28

Investing

0

-9.09

0.21

4.86

Financing

4.36

3.44

3.06

4.87

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.16

4.1

-5.95

8.3

