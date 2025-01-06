USG Tech Solutions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.55
-0.55
0.45
0.28
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
-7E
-0.1
Working capital
0.08
-1.14
-16.46
-3.22
Other operating items
Operating
-3.47
-1.7
-16.05
-3.14
Capital expenditure
0
3.92
-0.04
-4.56
Free cash flow
-3.47
2.21
-16.09
-7.7
Equity raised
6.28
7.54
6.86
6.28
Investing
0
-9.09
0.21
4.86
Financing
4.36
3.44
3.06
4.87
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.16
4.1
-5.95
8.3
