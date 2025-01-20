Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-42.55
-23.63
Op profit growth
596.85
-211.09
EBIT growth
-548.25
-36.31
Net profit growth
-696.84
-19.32
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-467.77
-38.56
26.5
EBIT margin
-471.52
60.43
72.46
Net profit margin
-496.56
47.79
45.24
RoCE
-7.94
1.66
RoNW
-3.62
0.54
RoA
-2.09
0.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.97
0.2
0.2
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.97
0.14
0.15
Book value per share
10.83
2.49
12.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.57
20
24.05
P/CEPS
-2.56
28.07
30.19
P/B
0.23
1.6
0.38
EV/EBIDTA
-3.3
56.55
14.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
-12.79
-32.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,385.27
1,885.99
Inventory days
40.47
82.05
Creditor days
-5.87
-21.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
18.82
-278.06
-5.98
Net debt / equity
0.04
3.47
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.55
-66.38
3.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-457.09
-46.63
-14.87
Employee costs
-9.74
-42.28
-44.54
Other costs
-100.93
-49.64
-14.07
