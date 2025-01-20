iifl-logo-icon 1
USG Tech Solutions Ltd Key Ratios

14.75
(-1.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:00:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-42.55

-23.63

Op profit growth

596.85

-211.09

EBIT growth

-548.25

-36.31

Net profit growth

-696.84

-19.32

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-467.77

-38.56

26.5

EBIT margin

-471.52

60.43

72.46

Net profit margin

-496.56

47.79

45.24

RoCE

-7.94

1.66

RoNW

-3.62

0.54

RoA

-2.09

0.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.97

0.2

0.2

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.97

0.14

0.15

Book value per share

10.83

2.49

12.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.57

20

24.05

P/CEPS

-2.56

28.07

30.19

P/B

0.23

1.6

0.38

EV/EBIDTA

-3.3

56.55

14.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

-12.79

-32.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,385.27

1,885.99

Inventory days

40.47

82.05

Creditor days

-5.87

-21.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

18.82

-278.06

-5.98

Net debt / equity

0.04

3.47

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.55

-66.38

3.6

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-457.09

-46.63

-14.87

Employee costs

-9.74

-42.28

-44.54

Other costs

-100.93

-49.64

-14.07

