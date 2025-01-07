iifl-logo-icon 1
USG Tech Solutions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.64
(-2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

-0.01

0

0.07

0.42

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-82.88

-70.26

Raw materials

0

0

-0.26

-0.18

As % of sales

0

0

358.12

43.9

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales

568.1

0

157.57

32.68

Other costs

-3.48

-0.46

-0.36

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30,077.58

0

503.03

104.54

Operating profit

-3.56

-0.54

-0.66

-0.34

OPM

30,745.68

0

-918.73

-81.14

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.11

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.21

Other income

0.02

0

1.17

0.96

Profit before tax

-3.55

-0.55

0.45

0.28

Taxes

0

0

-7E

-0.1

Tax rate

0

0

-0.01

-35.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.55

-0.55

0.45

0.18

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.05

0.07

Net profit

-3.55

-0.55

0.39

0.26

yoy growth (%)

543.22

-238.44

52.14

96.98

NPM

30,647.41

0

549.9

61.84

