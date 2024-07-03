USG Tech Solutions Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0.28
0
2.47
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.28
0
2.47
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.09
0
0.02
0
Total Income
0
0.37
0
2.49
0
Total Expenditure
0.19
0.33
1.56
3.63
1.61
PBIDT
-0.19
0.04
-1.55
-1.14
-1.6
Interest
0.1
0.08
0.08
0.16
0.1
PBDT
-0.29
-0.04
-1.63
-1.3
-1.7
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.03
0.02
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.31
-0.06
-1.66
-1.31
-1.72
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.31
-0.06
-1.66
-1.31
-1.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.31
-0.06
-1.66
-1.31
-1.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.08
-0.01
-0.42
-0.33
-0.16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.41
39.41
39.41
39.41
39.41
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
312
312
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
79.17
79.17
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
82
82
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
20.83
20.83
PBIDTM(%)
0
14.28
0
-46.15
0
PBDTM(%)
0
-14.28
0
-52.63
0
PATM(%)
0
-21.42
0
-53.03
0
