Summary

USG Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly V & K Softech Ltd) was incorporated on 20th July, 1999 as a Private Limited Company and later on was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd March, 2000. In year 2000, the Company went in for a Initial Public Offering (IPO).The Hyderabad based software company is mainly engaged in Software and Communication technology. G Tech at its best provides innovative IT Solutions and complex software projects development that helps to keep it one step ahead of its competitors by continuously improving its IT-based business solutions. Crafted to perform, USG Tech is more that a singular avenue for payment processing system, it represents the ambition to connect, the ability to integrate and the freedom to move beyond the hassles of prior systems. The Company was brought to life by individuals who imagine a seamless system that allows complete freedom and guarantees a greater performance capability. Combining state-of-the-art technology with the ambition to streamline business processes throughout the country, USG Tech equips businesses and organizations to stay in control of payment processing, point of sale systems, reward and loyalty programs and all other related business processes. The multi-functional feature of USG Tech payment systems allow product manufacturers to stay linked to the traders, the banks to their customers, the government to various trading points, the corporate houses to their branched processes and merchants to their

