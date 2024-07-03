SectorIT - Software
Open₹18
Prev. Close₹18.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹18
Day's Low₹18
52 Week's High₹21.14
52 Week's Low₹6.16
Book Value₹9.56
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.41
39.41
39.41
39.41
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.48
-1.3
-0.96
-0.41
Net Worth
37.93
38.11
38.45
39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
-0.01
0
0.07
0.42
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-82.88
-70.26
Raw materials
0
0
-0.26
-0.18
As % of sales
0
0
358.12
43.9
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.11
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.55
-0.55
0.45
0.28
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.04
-0.11
Tax paid
0
0
-7E
-0.1
Working capital
0.08
-1.14
-16.46
-3.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-82.88
-70.26
Op profit growth
560.34
-19.02
93.72
-35.09
EBIT growth
543.34
-220.41
-8.34
59.25
Net profit growth
543.22
-238.44
52.14
96.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0.27
0
3.33
0.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.27
0
3.33
0.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.09
0
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Nirmal Garg
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Bansal
Executive Director
Ashima Gupta
Chairman & Managing Director
Servesh Gupta
Reports by USG Tech Solutions Ltd
Summary
USG Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly V & K Softech Ltd) was incorporated on 20th July, 1999 as a Private Limited Company and later on was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd March, 2000. In year 2000, the Company went in for a Initial Public Offering (IPO).The Hyderabad based software company is mainly engaged in Software and Communication technology. G Tech at its best provides innovative IT Solutions and complex software projects development that helps to keep it one step ahead of its competitors by continuously improving its IT-based business solutions. Crafted to perform, USG Tech is more that a singular avenue for payment processing system, it represents the ambition to connect, the ability to integrate and the freedom to move beyond the hassles of prior systems. The Company was brought to life by individuals who imagine a seamless system that allows complete freedom and guarantees a greater performance capability. Combining state-of-the-art technology with the ambition to streamline business processes throughout the country, USG Tech equips businesses and organizations to stay in control of payment processing, point of sale systems, reward and loyalty programs and all other related business processes. The multi-functional feature of USG Tech payment systems allow product manufacturers to stay linked to the traders, the banks to their customers, the government to various trading points, the corporate houses to their branched processes and merchants to their
Read More
The USG Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹70.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a USG Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹6.16 and ₹21.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
USG Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.00%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at 85.45%, 6 Month at 126.67%, 3 Month at 15.25% and 1 Month at 10.94%.
