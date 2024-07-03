iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

USG Tech Solutions Ltd Share Price

18
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18
  • Day's High18
  • 52 Wk High21.14
  • Prev. Close18.36
  • Day's Low18
  • 52 Wk Low 6.16
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

USG Tech Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

18

Prev. Close

18.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

18

Day's Low

18

52 Week's High

21.14

52 Week's Low

6.16

Book Value

9.56

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

USG Tech Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

USG Tech Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

USG Tech Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.82%

Non-Promoter- 79.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

USG Tech Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.41

39.41

39.41

39.41

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.48

-1.3

-0.96

-0.41

Net Worth

37.93

38.11

38.45

39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

-0.01

0

0.07

0.42

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-82.88

-70.26

Raw materials

0

0

-0.26

-0.18

As % of sales

0

0

358.12

43.9

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.11

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.55

-0.55

0.45

0.28

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.04

-0.11

Tax paid

0

0

-7E

-0.1

Working capital

0.08

-1.14

-16.46

-3.22

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-82.88

-70.26

Op profit growth

560.34

-19.02

93.72

-35.09

EBIT growth

543.34

-220.41

-8.34

59.25

Net profit growth

543.22

-238.44

52.14

96.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0.27

0

3.33

0.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.27

0

3.33

0.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.09

0

0.02

0

View Annually Results

USG Tech Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT USG Tech Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Nirmal Garg

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar Bansal

Executive Director

Ashima Gupta

Chairman & Managing Director

Servesh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by USG Tech Solutions Ltd

Summary

USG Tech Solutions Limited (Formerly V & K Softech Ltd) was incorporated on 20th July, 1999 as a Private Limited Company and later on was converted into a Public Limited Company on 22nd March, 2000. In year 2000, the Company went in for a Initial Public Offering (IPO).The Hyderabad based software company is mainly engaged in Software and Communication technology. G Tech at its best provides innovative IT Solutions and complex software projects development that helps to keep it one step ahead of its competitors by continuously improving its IT-based business solutions. Crafted to perform, USG Tech is more that a singular avenue for payment processing system, it represents the ambition to connect, the ability to integrate and the freedom to move beyond the hassles of prior systems. The Company was brought to life by individuals who imagine a seamless system that allows complete freedom and guarantees a greater performance capability. Combining state-of-the-art technology with the ambition to streamline business processes throughout the country, USG Tech equips businesses and organizations to stay in control of payment processing, point of sale systems, reward and loyalty programs and all other related business processes. The multi-functional feature of USG Tech payment systems allow product manufacturers to stay linked to the traders, the banks to their customers, the government to various trading points, the corporate houses to their branched processes and merchants to their
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the USG Tech Solutions Ltd share price today?

The USG Tech Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18 today.

What is the Market Cap of USG Tech Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹70.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of USG Tech Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is 0 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of USG Tech Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a USG Tech Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is ₹6.16 and ₹21.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of USG Tech Solutions Ltd?

USG Tech Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.00%, 3 Years at 5.45%, 1 Year at 85.45%, 6 Month at 126.67%, 3 Month at 15.25% and 1 Month at 10.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of USG Tech Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of USG Tech Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR USG Tech Solutions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.