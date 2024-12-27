iifl-logo-icon 1
USG Tech Solutions Ltd Board Meeting

15.35
(-1.98%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:01:00 PM

USG Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per the attached pdf. As per pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.12.2024)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the agenda items as per pdf attached as per the pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024) as per pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 2. To Hold Annual General Meeting and Related Matters: i. To Approve Draft Notice & fix up Time Date and other related items for the financial year ended March 31 2024. ii. To approve Draft Directors Report & other related items for the financial year ended March 31 2024. 3. Any other matters with the permission of the chair. Outcome of the Board meeting for approval of Un-Audited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
As per the pdf attached.
Board Meeting14 Jun 202414 Jun 2024
as per the pdf attached
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024 And Other Matters as per the pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per the pdf attached USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per the pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/04/2024) as per the pdf attached We are hereby inform you about the cancellation of the scheduled board meeting that was set for today. Unfortunately, we have encountered unforeseen circumstances regarding the quorum requirement. Despite our efforts to ensure adequate attendance, we regret to inform you that we did not achieve the necessary quorum for the meeting to proceed as planned. As such, it has become necessary to cancel the meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/04/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
USG TECH SOLUTIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as per the pdf attached as per the pdf attached Appointment of Mr. Vikram Goswami (DIN: 08028029) as additional Director-Executive Category (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

