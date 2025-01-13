UTL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.91
1.13
1.23
1.44
Net Worth
4.21
4.43
4.53
4.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.23
4.47
4.57
4.78
Fixed Assets
0
0
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.2
4.37
4.46
4.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
1.7
Sundry Debtors
0.03
5.96
6.11
6.91
Debtor Days
1,177.18
Other Current Assets
4.44
0.18
0.16
0.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.25
-1.75
-1.79
-2.21
Creditor Days
376.49
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.27
Cash
0.02
0.09
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
4.22
4.46
4.57
4.76
