UTL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.79
(-3.13%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:22:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.91

1.13

1.23

1.44

Net Worth

4.21

4.43

4.53

4.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.04

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.23

4.47

4.57

4.78

Fixed Assets

0

0

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.2

4.37

4.46

4.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

1.7

Sundry Debtors

0.03

5.96

6.11

6.91

Debtor Days

1,177.18

Other Current Assets

4.44

0.18

0.16

0.25

Sundry Creditors

-0.25

-1.75

-1.79

-2.21

Creditor Days

376.49

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.27

Cash

0.02

0.09

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

4.22

4.46

4.57

4.76

