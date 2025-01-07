Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.14
4.45
13.14
5.87
yoy growth (%)
-51.9
-66.11
123.94
4,381.02
Raw materials
-1.55
-3.83
-11.23
-4.97
As % of sales
72.73
85.97
85.49
84.79
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.31
-0.27
-0.24
As % of sales
2.06
6.96
2.1
4.13
Other costs
-0.11
-0.15
-0.17
-0.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.25
3.56
1.32
2.26
Operating profit
0.42
0.15
1.45
0.51
OPM
19.93
3.49
11.07
8.8
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
0
-1.86
-0.02
0
Other income
0
0
0.05
0.26
Profit before tax
0.42
0.15
1.48
0.78
Taxes
-0.12
-0.04
-0.41
-0.15
Tax rate
-28.23
-28.26
-28.03
-19.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
0.1
1.06
0.62
Exceptional items
0.01
0
0
0
Net profit
0.32
0.11
1.06
0.62
yoy growth (%)
190.52
-89.54
70.33
-895.38
NPM
15.15
2.5
8.13
10.68
