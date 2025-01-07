iifl-logo-icon 1
UTL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.87
(7.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.14

4.45

13.14

5.87

yoy growth (%)

-51.9

-66.11

123.94

4,381.02

Raw materials

-1.55

-3.83

-11.23

-4.97

As % of sales

72.73

85.97

85.49

84.79

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.31

-0.27

-0.24

As % of sales

2.06

6.96

2.1

4.13

Other costs

-0.11

-0.15

-0.17

-0.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.25

3.56

1.32

2.26

Operating profit

0.42

0.15

1.45

0.51

OPM

19.93

3.49

11.07

8.8

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

0

-1.86

-0.02

0

Other income

0

0

0.05

0.26

Profit before tax

0.42

0.15

1.48

0.78

Taxes

-0.12

-0.04

-0.41

-0.15

Tax rate

-28.23

-28.26

-28.03

-19.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

0.1

1.06

0.62

Exceptional items

0.01

0

0

0

Net profit

0.32

0.11

1.06

0.62

yoy growth (%)

190.52

-89.54

70.33

-895.38

NPM

15.15

2.5

8.13

10.68

