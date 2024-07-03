Summary

UTL Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Uni tubes Limited in 1989 in Vadodara, which subsequently changed the Company name to its present UTL Industries Limited in July, 2013. The Company started trading business in commodities in 2011, which physically trades Agro-Commodities, Metals and other allied products. It facilitates procurement from low cost producer markets for distribution in high-demand consumer markets. The Company manages a strong sourcing network in all major commodity growing states of India.Earlier, the Company was engaged only in trading activities of Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals. Presently, it is engaged in the business of construction activities and engagement of labour in the for its projects. In 2021-22, the Company has ventured into a new business of bulk SMS, providing IT Services, Commercial projects and Solar power distribution. It is proficient in mega high rise projects of commercial retail spaces and other various projects and has executed one such Project at Vadodara location in 2023.

