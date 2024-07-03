iifl-logo-icon 1
UTL Industries Ltd Share Price

2.9
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.96
  • Day's High3.05
  • 52 Wk High4.99
  • Prev. Close2.9
  • Day's Low2.82
  • 52 Wk Low 2.12
  • Turnover (lac)1.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

UTL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.96

Prev. Close

2.9

Turnover(Lac.)

1.17

Day's High

3.05

Day's Low

2.82

52 Week's High

4.99

52 Week's Low

2.12

Book Value

1.26

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

UTL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

UTL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

UTL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.01%

Non-Promoter- 99.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

UTL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.3

3.3

3.3

3.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.91

1.13

1.23

1.44

Net Worth

4.21

4.43

4.53

4.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.14

4.45

13.14

5.87

yoy growth (%)

-51.9

-66.11

123.94

4,381.02

Raw materials

-1.55

-3.83

-11.23

-4.97

As % of sales

72.73

85.97

85.49

84.79

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.31

-0.27

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.42

0.15

1.48

0.78

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-0.12

-0.04

-0.41

-0.15

Working capital

0.35

0.87

1.07

2.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.9

-66.11

123.94

4,381.02

Op profit growth

174.22

-89.29

181.53

-701.18

EBIT growth

181.22

-89.95

92.62

-1,091.47

Net profit growth

190.52

-89.54

70.33

-895.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.11

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.11

Other Operating Income

0.11

Other Income

0

UTL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT UTL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Samir D Vora

Independent Director

Joy Kanaiyalal Chhikniwala

Independent Director

Jatin K. Patel

Independent Director

Amiben Paresh Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manshi Gandhi

Managing Director

Paras Jain

Executive Director & CFO

Hitesh Shah

Non Executive Director

Pravin N. Naik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by UTL Industries Ltd

Summary

UTL Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Uni tubes Limited in 1989 in Vadodara, which subsequently changed the Company name to its present UTL Industries Limited in July, 2013. The Company started trading business in commodities in 2011, which physically trades Agro-Commodities, Metals and other allied products. It facilitates procurement from low cost producer markets for distribution in high-demand consumer markets. The Company manages a strong sourcing network in all major commodity growing states of India.Earlier, the Company was engaged only in trading activities of Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals. Presently, it is engaged in the business of construction activities and engagement of labour in the for its projects. In 2021-22, the Company has ventured into a new business of bulk SMS, providing IT Services, Commercial projects and Solar power distribution. It is proficient in mega high rise projects of commercial retail spaces and other various projects and has executed one such Project at Vadodara location in 2023.
Company FAQs

What is the UTL Industries Ltd share price today?

The UTL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of UTL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UTL Industries Ltd is ₹9.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of UTL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of UTL Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of UTL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UTL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UTL Industries Ltd is ₹2.12 and ₹4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of UTL Industries Ltd?

UTL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.35%, 3 Years at -28.06%, 1 Year at 36.79%, 6 Month at -35.27%, 3 Month at -23.28% and 1 Month at -7.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of UTL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of UTL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.99 %

