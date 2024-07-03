SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.96
Prev. Close₹2.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.17
Day's High₹3.05
Day's Low₹2.82
52 Week's High₹4.99
52 Week's Low₹2.12
Book Value₹1.26
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.3
3.3
3.3
3.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.91
1.13
1.23
1.44
Net Worth
4.21
4.43
4.53
4.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.14
4.45
13.14
5.87
yoy growth (%)
-51.9
-66.11
123.94
4,381.02
Raw materials
-1.55
-3.83
-11.23
-4.97
As % of sales
72.73
85.97
85.49
84.79
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.31
-0.27
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.15
1.48
0.78
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.04
-0.41
-0.15
Working capital
0.35
0.87
1.07
2.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.9
-66.11
123.94
4,381.02
Op profit growth
174.22
-89.29
181.53
-701.18
EBIT growth
181.22
-89.95
92.62
-1,091.47
Net profit growth
190.52
-89.54
70.33
-895.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0.11
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.11
Other Operating Income
0.11
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Samir D Vora
Independent Director
Joy Kanaiyalal Chhikniwala
Independent Director
Jatin K. Patel
Independent Director
Amiben Paresh Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manshi Gandhi
Managing Director
Paras Jain
Executive Director & CFO
Hitesh Shah
Non Executive Director
Pravin N. Naik
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by UTL Industries Ltd
Summary
UTL Industries Limited was formerly incorporated as Uni tubes Limited in 1989 in Vadodara, which subsequently changed the Company name to its present UTL Industries Limited in July, 2013. The Company started trading business in commodities in 2011, which physically trades Agro-Commodities, Metals and other allied products. It facilitates procurement from low cost producer markets for distribution in high-demand consumer markets. The Company manages a strong sourcing network in all major commodity growing states of India.Earlier, the Company was engaged only in trading activities of Ferrous and Non Ferrous Metals. Presently, it is engaged in the business of construction activities and engagement of labour in the for its projects. In 2021-22, the Company has ventured into a new business of bulk SMS, providing IT Services, Commercial projects and Solar power distribution. It is proficient in mega high rise projects of commercial retail spaces and other various projects and has executed one such Project at Vadodara location in 2023.
Read More
The UTL Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of UTL Industries Ltd is ₹9.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of UTL Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a UTL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of UTL Industries Ltd is ₹2.12 and ₹4.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
UTL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -19.35%, 3 Years at -28.06%, 1 Year at 36.79%, 6 Month at -35.27%, 3 Month at -23.28% and 1 Month at -7.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.