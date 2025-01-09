UTL Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Indian real estate has seen some turbulent times due to the unprecedented COVID-19 waves. However, looking at the current trends in real estate market in India, there has been an upsurge in realty investment. The capital investment in 2024 has steadily risen, putting the real estate market back on track. The current status shows an upward curve with home buyers eager for investment in properties suiting their respective budgets.

The Company is gradually recovering from the impact of the pandemic and its effects on the business. The Company is focusing to increase the revenue by adopting better business development policies and managing the business in an efficient manner.

The Company is in the business of construction activities and engagement of labour for its projects. The Company is exposed to the fluctuations of economy and industry cycles / downturns. Even though the management is very much dedicated and concerned about the development of the company, the operations of the company are largely influenced by the foresaid external factors beyond control of the management. To that extent the investors are exposed to the risks and the concerns for the return and investments.

The Company has ventured into a new business of bulk SMS during the period under review. UTL Industries Limited provides IT Services such as SMS, data, voice and video collection and processing. The company has already gained profits and expects to gain more from this new venture, due to its increased demand.

Bulk SMS services refer to sending a large number of SMS to customers, who are interested in products or services of a particular company. Currently, many organizations across the globe are using bulk SMS services to send information about their businesses or brands to mobile phones of targeted audiences, who have shown interest in companys products or services before. This bulk SMS marketing service includes SMS message, single messages, interactive messaging, etc.