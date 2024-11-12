Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

UTL Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of UTL Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 approving the Un audited standalone results for the quarter and period ended 30th September 2024 and other Business at the registered office situated at 1st Floor K-plex Near Rhino Circle Vadodara - 390007. The Board may also consider any other business with the approval of the Chairman. Kindly take the above information on record. Thank you. Dear Sir/ Maam, Please find attached results for the quarter and period ended on 30.09.2024 along with Half year cash flow, balance-sheet ,segment report and Limited Review Report as on 30.09.2024. Thank you (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Oct 2024 4 Oct 2024

Dear Sir, We wish to inform you that Board of Directors has appointed Radhika Bhadada as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company at their meeting held on 04.10.2024. This is for your information and records. Thank you. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

UTL Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of UTL Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 approving the following 1. Unaudited standalone results for the quarter and period ended 30th June 2024 and other Business at the registered office situated at 1st Floor K-plex Near Rhino Circle Vadodara - 390007. 2. To consider and approve the request received from shareholders to make re-classification of their status from Promoter Group category to Public category. The Board may also consider any other business with the approval of the Chairman. Kindly take the above information on record. Dear Sir/ maam, Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR)Regulations ,2015 this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 14.08.2024 has approved following, 1. Unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter and period ended on 30.06.2024, segment report and Limited Review report thereon. 2. Reclassification of promoter and promoter group. Kindly take note of the same. Thank you. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024) This is to inform you that the company has submitted the application for reclassification under listing regulation 31A SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended filed with the BSE ltd on 4th September, 2024 seeking reclassification of Promoter/Promoter group from Outgoing Promoter and Promoter group to Public category as per the Board meeting held on 14th August, 2024. Please acknowledge and take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 16 May 2024

UTL Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby notify that a meeting of the Board of Directors of UTL Industries Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday 24th May 2024 approving the Audited standalone results for the quarter and period ended 31ST March 2024 and other Business at the registered office situated at 1st Floor K-plex Near Rhino Circle Vadodara - 390007. The Board may also consider any other business with the approval of the Chairman. The Board may also consider any other business with the approval of the Chairman. Kindly take the above information on record. Thanking You. Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 read with Schedule 1l of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held today, i.e. Friday, 24.05.2024 approved following, 1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and period ended 31.03.2024 along with segment report and the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. Copy of the same attached herewith. 2. Re appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company. Meeting Started at 15:00 hrs and 16:30 hrs. Kindly keep record of the same. Dear Sir, Please find attached audited financial results for the quarter and period ended 31.03.2024 Take note of the same. Dear Sir, Subject to the apporval of members in the forthcominig AGM the Board of Directors of the company has re- appointed M/S SDT &Co. as the Statutory Auditor of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e 24.05.2024. Kindly take note of the same. Thank you (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024