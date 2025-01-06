UTL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.42
0.15
1.48
0.78
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-0.12
-0.04
-0.41
-0.15
Working capital
0.35
0.87
1.07
2.26
Other operating items
Operating
0.64
0.96
2.13
2.88
Capital expenditure
0
0.02
0.02
0
Free cash flow
0.64
0.98
2.15
2.88
Equity raised
2.23
1.21
-1.71
0
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.07
0.09
0.09
-0.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.95
2.29
0.52
2.1
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.