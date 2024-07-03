UTL Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
|Sept-2012
|Jun-2012
Gross Sales
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.3
0
0
Total Income
0.02
0.31
0.04
0.02
Total Expenditure
0.07
0.03
0.04
0.03
PBIDT
-0.06
0.28
0.01
-0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.06
0.28
0.01
-0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.06
0.28
0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.06
0.28
0.01
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.06
0.28
0.01
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.17
0.86
0.02
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.26
3.26
3.26
3.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
28,01,100
28,01,100
28,01,100
0
Public Shareholding (%)
86.06
86.06
86.06
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,53,900
4,53,900
4,53,900
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
13.94
13.94
13.94
0
PBIDTM(%)
-300
1,400
25
-50
PBDTM(%)
-300
1,400
25
-50
PATM(%)
-300
1,400
25
-50
