UTL Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

2.86
(7.52%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2013Jun-2013Sept-2012Jun-2012

Gross Sales

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.3

0

0

Total Income

0.02

0.31

0.04

0.02

Total Expenditure

0.07

0.03

0.04

0.03

PBIDT

-0.06

0.28

0.01

-0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.06

0.28

0.01

-0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.06

0.28

0.01

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.06

0.28

0.01

-0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.06

0.28

0.01

-0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.17

0.86

0.02

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.26

3.26

3.26

3.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

28,01,100

28,01,100

28,01,100

0

Public Shareholding (%)

86.06

86.06

86.06

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,53,900

4,53,900

4,53,900

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

13.94

13.94

13.94

0

PBIDTM(%)

-300

1,400

25

-50

PBDTM(%)

-300

1,400

25

-50

PATM(%)

-300

1,400

25

-50

