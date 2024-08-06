iifl-logo-icon 1
UTL Industries Ltd AGM

2.89
(5.09%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:25:00 AM

UTL Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
AGM 30/08/2024 Dear Sir,/ Maam, We would like to inform you that the cutoff date for E- voting for 35th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company has fixed 23.08.2024. Thank you. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024) Dear Sir/Maam, The outcome of the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company held on 30.08.2024 at 04:00 pm through VC/OAVM. The Summary of the proceedings of the AGM is enclosed herewith. The results and Scrutinizer report will be submitted separately. Thank you. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Dear Sir/ Maam, Please find attached voting results cum scrutinizer report for the Annual General Meeting held on 30.08.2024 at 04:00 pm through VC/OAVM as per regulation 44 of SEBI LODR regulations, 2015. Kindly take note of the same. Thank you Read less.. Dear Sir/ Maam, Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations we wish to inform you that Members have re-appointed M/S SDT & CO, Charted Accountants, Vadodara as the Statutory Auditor of the company from the conclusion of this AGM to the conclusion of 37th AGM of the Company. Kindly take note of the same. Thank you. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)

