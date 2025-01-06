Valiant Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.93
-0.27
0.43
2.03
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.86
-1.73
-1.64
Tax paid
-0.21
0.07
-0.14
-0.56
Working capital
1.08
-0.84
0.34
1.07
Other operating items
Operating
-0.01
-2.9
-1.11
0.9
Capital expenditure
1.46
-0.44
1.25
2.01
Free cash flow
1.44
-3.35
0.13
2.91
Equity raised
46.2
46.58
46.32
43.51
Investing
0.17
0.35
0
0
Financing
0.2
0.13
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
48.02
43.71
46.46
46.42
