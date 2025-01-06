iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Communications Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Valiant Commun. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.93

-0.27

0.43

2.03

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.86

-1.73

-1.64

Tax paid

-0.21

0.07

-0.14

-0.56

Working capital

1.08

-0.84

0.34

1.07

Other operating items

Operating

-0.01

-2.9

-1.11

0.9

Capital expenditure

1.46

-0.44

1.25

2.01

Free cash flow

1.44

-3.35

0.13

2.91

Equity raised

46.2

46.58

46.32

43.51

Investing

0.17

0.35

0

0

Financing

0.2

0.13

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

48.02

43.71

46.46

46.42

