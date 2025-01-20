Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.13
-15.93
33.05
28.23
Op profit growth
31.5
-67.22
80.07
74.59
EBIT growth
-3,479.13
-103.21
121.77
162.1
Net profit growth
50,029.79
-99.75
112.47
162.16
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.34
5.31
13.62
10.06
EBIT margin
9.76
-0.31
8.31
4.98
Net profit margin
7.39
0.01
5.54
3.47
RoCE
6.4
-0.19
6.33
2.93
RoNW
1.21
0
1.06
0.51
RoA
1.21
0
1.05
0.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.22
0
1.8
0.85
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.27
-2.57
-0.48
-1.53
Book value per share
47.23
43.89
43.35
41.24
Valuation ratios
P/E
30.33
0
30.22
117.11
P/CEPS
-241.91
-7.19
-113.14
-64.94
P/B
1.42
0.42
1.25
2.41
EV/EBIDTA
10.47
3.42
8.66
25.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-23.77
-103.96
-33.36
-30.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
129.74
183.32
173.59
157.75
Inventory days
144.72
134.54
108.97
175.7
Creditor days
-25.17
-41.91
-33.57
-36.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-169.3
3.49
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.22
-0.22
-0.26
-0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-5.52
-6.91
-2.56
-2.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.89
-45.86
-49.23
-48.59
Employee costs
-20.75
-19.67
-15.97
-21.19
Other costs
-22
-29.14
-21.16
-20.14
