Valiant Communications Ltd Key Ratios

636.55
(4.63%)
Jan 20, 2025|03:04:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.13

-15.93

33.05

28.23

Op profit growth

31.5

-67.22

80.07

74.59

EBIT growth

-3,479.13

-103.21

121.77

162.1

Net profit growth

50,029.79

-99.75

112.47

162.16

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.34

5.31

13.62

10.06

EBIT margin

9.76

-0.31

8.31

4.98

Net profit margin

7.39

0.01

5.54

3.47

RoCE

6.4

-0.19

6.33

2.93

RoNW

1.21

0

1.06

0.51

RoA

1.21

0

1.05

0.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.22

0

1.8

0.85

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.27

-2.57

-0.48

-1.53

Book value per share

47.23

43.89

43.35

41.24

Valuation ratios

P/E

30.33

0

30.22

117.11

P/CEPS

-241.91

-7.19

-113.14

-64.94

P/B

1.42

0.42

1.25

2.41

EV/EBIDTA

10.47

3.42

8.66

25.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23.77

-103.96

-33.36

-30.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

129.74

183.32

173.59

157.75

Inventory days

144.72

134.54

108.97

175.7

Creditor days

-25.17

-41.91

-33.57

-36.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-169.3

3.49

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.22

-0.22

-0.26

-0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-5.52

-6.91

-2.56

-2.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-50.89

-45.86

-49.23

-48.59

Employee costs

-20.75

-19.67

-15.97

-21.19

Other costs

-22

-29.14

-21.16

-20.14

