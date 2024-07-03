iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valiant Communications Ltd Share Price

572.5
(-3.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:39:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open604.7
  • Day's High604.7
  • 52 Wk High732.2
  • Prev. Close594.7
  • Day's Low572.25
  • 52 Wk Low 292
  • Turnover (lac)66.38
  • P/E45.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.7
  • EPS13.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)436.71
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Valiant Communications Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

604.7

Prev. Close

594.7

Turnover(Lac.)

66.38

Day's High

604.7

Day's Low

572.25

52 Week's High

732.2

52 Week's Low

292

Book Value

71.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

436.71

P/E

45.19

EPS

13.16

Divi. Yield

0

Valiant Communications Ltd Corporate Action

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Valiant Communications Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Valiant Communications Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.97%

Institutions: 0.96%

Non-Institutions: 57.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Valiant Communications Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.63

7.22

7.22

7.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.38

22.58

20.71

23.91

Net Worth

49.01

29.8

27.93

31.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.87

17.65

18.45

22.64

yoy growth (%)

1.2

-4.33

-18.48

28.94

Raw materials

-7.96

-7.46

-8.21

-10.87

As % of sales

44.59

42.26

44.52

48.04

Employee costs

-4.16

-3.87

-3.65

-3.74

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.93

-0.27

0.43

2.03

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.86

-1.73

-1.64

Tax paid

-0.21

0.07

-0.14

-0.56

Working capital

1.08

-0.84

0.34

1.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.2

-4.33

-18.48

28.94

Op profit growth

55.75

-40.04

-44.05

65.18

EBIT growth

-471.14

-158.54

-78.72

142.26

Net profit growth

-459.02

-168.53

-80.42

139.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

46.33

31.5

13.2

21.68

19.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

46.33

31.5

13.2

21.68

19.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.13

1.63

2.55

0.76

View Annually Results

Valiant Communications Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

343.8

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,196

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.35

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.35

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Valiant Communications Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Inder Mohan Sood

Whole Time Director

Davinder Mohan Sood

Whole Time Director

Gaurav Mohan Sood

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manish Kumar

Independent Director

Subhash Kumar Mehta

Independent Director

Sanjna Aggarwal

Independent Director

Anil Tandon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valiant Communications Ltd

Summary

Valiant Communications Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1993, promoted by Inder Mohan Sood and Davinder Mohan Sood. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. The Company manufactures communication equipment, primarily for power utilities / other utilities and engaged in its allied services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in India and sells its products in India and across the globe.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95, to part-finance the project to manufacture analog subscriber carrier systems, digital subscriber carrier systems, optic fibre subscriber carrier systems, digital point-to-point wireless subscriber and optic fibre management hardware.The company has technical and financial agreements with Vanguard Communications, US (25.08% stake), to manufacture analog and digital subscriber carrier systems; and with United Technologies India for subscriber long-line and data interface equipment. It also assembles Seiscor Technologies, US (optical digital fibre loop carrier systems) and Telect, US (fibre optic products).Production of optic fibre hardware commenced in Dec.94 and that of digital subscriber systems commenced in Jan.95. The company has been given approval for converting its existing unit to a 100% EOU under the Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) scheme by the Department of Electronics, Govertment of India, for the manufacture of telecom transmission equipment on November 16, 1998.The new products
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Valiant Communications Ltd share price today?

The Valiant Communications Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹572.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valiant Communications Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valiant Communications Ltd is ₹436.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valiant Communications Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valiant Communications Ltd is 45.19 and 8.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valiant Communications Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valiant Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valiant Communications Ltd is ₹292 and ₹732.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Valiant Communications Ltd?

Valiant Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.17%, 3 Years at 128.34%, 1 Year at 88.79%, 6 Month at -10.76%, 3 Month at -9.24% and 1 Month at 11.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valiant Communications Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valiant Communications Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.83 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 57.21 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Valiant Communications Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.