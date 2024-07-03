Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹604.7
Prev. Close₹594.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹66.38
Day's High₹604.7
Day's Low₹572.25
52 Week's High₹732.2
52 Week's Low₹292
Book Value₹71.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)436.71
P/E45.19
EPS13.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.63
7.22
7.22
7.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.38
22.58
20.71
23.91
Net Worth
49.01
29.8
27.93
31.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.87
17.65
18.45
22.64
yoy growth (%)
1.2
-4.33
-18.48
28.94
Raw materials
-7.96
-7.46
-8.21
-10.87
As % of sales
44.59
42.26
44.52
48.04
Employee costs
-4.16
-3.87
-3.65
-3.74
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.93
-0.27
0.43
2.03
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.86
-1.73
-1.64
Tax paid
-0.21
0.07
-0.14
-0.56
Working capital
1.08
-0.84
0.34
1.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.2
-4.33
-18.48
28.94
Op profit growth
55.75
-40.04
-44.05
65.18
EBIT growth
-471.14
-158.54
-78.72
142.26
Net profit growth
-459.02
-168.53
-80.42
139.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
46.33
31.5
13.2
21.68
19.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
46.33
31.5
13.2
21.68
19.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.13
1.63
2.55
0.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
343.8
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,196
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.35
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.35
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Inder Mohan Sood
Whole Time Director
Davinder Mohan Sood
Whole Time Director
Gaurav Mohan Sood
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manish Kumar
Independent Director
Subhash Kumar Mehta
Independent Director
Sanjna Aggarwal
Independent Director
Anil Tandon
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valiant Communications Ltd
Summary
Valiant Communications Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1993, promoted by Inder Mohan Sood and Davinder Mohan Sood. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. The Company manufactures communication equipment, primarily for power utilities / other utilities and engaged in its allied services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in India and sells its products in India and across the globe.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95, to part-finance the project to manufacture analog subscriber carrier systems, digital subscriber carrier systems, optic fibre subscriber carrier systems, digital point-to-point wireless subscriber and optic fibre management hardware.The company has technical and financial agreements with Vanguard Communications, US (25.08% stake), to manufacture analog and digital subscriber carrier systems; and with United Technologies India for subscriber long-line and data interface equipment. It also assembles Seiscor Technologies, US (optical digital fibre loop carrier systems) and Telect, US (fibre optic products).Production of optic fibre hardware commenced in Dec.94 and that of digital subscriber systems commenced in Jan.95. The company has been given approval for converting its existing unit to a 100% EOU under the Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) scheme by the Department of Electronics, Govertment of India, for the manufacture of telecom transmission equipment on November 16, 1998.The new products
Read More
The Valiant Communications Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹572.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valiant Communications Ltd is ₹436.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Valiant Communications Ltd is 45.19 and 8.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valiant Communications Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valiant Communications Ltd is ₹292 and ₹732.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Valiant Communications Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 95.17%, 3 Years at 128.34%, 1 Year at 88.79%, 6 Month at -10.76%, 3 Month at -9.24% and 1 Month at 11.50%.
