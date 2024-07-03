Summary

Valiant Communications Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1993, promoted by Inder Mohan Sood and Davinder Mohan Sood. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. The Company manufactures communication equipment, primarily for power utilities / other utilities and engaged in its allied services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in India and sells its products in India and across the globe.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95, to part-finance the project to manufacture analog subscriber carrier systems, digital subscriber carrier systems, optic fibre subscriber carrier systems, digital point-to-point wireless subscriber and optic fibre management hardware.The company has technical and financial agreements with Vanguard Communications, US (25.08% stake), to manufacture analog and digital subscriber carrier systems; and with United Technologies India for subscriber long-line and data interface equipment. It also assembles Seiscor Technologies, US (optical digital fibre loop carrier systems) and Telect, US (fibre optic products).Production of optic fibre hardware commenced in Dec.94 and that of digital subscriber systems commenced in Jan.95. The company has been given approval for converting its existing unit to a 100% EOU under the Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) scheme by the Department of Electronics, Govertment of India, for the manufacture of telecom transmission equipment on November 16, 1998.The new products

Read More