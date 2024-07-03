Valiant Communications Ltd Summary

Valiant Communications Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in December, 1993, promoted by Inder Mohan Sood and Davinder Mohan Sood. It became a public limited company in Aug.94. The Company manufactures communication equipment, primarily for power utilities / other utilities and engaged in its allied services. The Company has its manufacturing facilities in India and sells its products in India and across the globe.The company came out with a public issue in Jan.95, to part-finance the project to manufacture analog subscriber carrier systems, digital subscriber carrier systems, optic fibre subscriber carrier systems, digital point-to-point wireless subscriber and optic fibre management hardware.The company has technical and financial agreements with Vanguard Communications, US (25.08% stake), to manufacture analog and digital subscriber carrier systems; and with United Technologies India for subscriber long-line and data interface equipment. It also assembles Seiscor Technologies, US (optical digital fibre loop carrier systems) and Telect, US (fibre optic products).Production of optic fibre hardware commenced in Dec.94 and that of digital subscriber systems commenced in Jan.95. The company has been given approval for converting its existing unit to a 100% EOU under the Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) scheme by the Department of Electronics, Govertment of India, for the manufacture of telecom transmission equipment on November 16, 1998.The new products which was introduced during 2000-2001 was focusing on telecom transmission solutions to customers,In the coming years the company is going to pay attention to Voice,Data and Internet Protocol and marketing of products through alliances and OEM arrangements etc.During 2002-03, new products like solutions for voice and digital data communications, high speed data network access, optical transmission and networking solutions, echo cancellation, digital cross connect and remote asset management solutions were launched. The Company introduced latest Broadband Access Node which provides an array of next generation high-speed. Improved and larger versions of existing products including multiplexers, digital access cross connects and echo cancellers were introduced during the year 2007-08. The Company acquired 58.65% stake in Valiant Infrastructure Limited, India during the same period. New ethernet-based and IP (Internet protocol) based products and solutions were introduced. The Company introduced products for applications in the WiMAX networks in 2008-09. The Company established three subsidiaries, viz. Valiant Communications (UK) Ltd., United Kingdom, Valiant Communications & Technologies Inc., USA, and Valiant Infrastructure Ltd., India to explore the emerging opportunities in world telecom market and infrastructure development. It divested 60% of total shareholding in Orion Telecom Networks, Inc., USA, for a total sum of USD 390,000. In 2009-10, the applications of new products like WiMAX and Broadband solutions, Ethernet-based products, internet protocol, voice quality enhancement solutions for wireless, wireline and long distance telephony applications cellular / mobile network application solutions, ISPs applications, corporate and enterprises network applications. New Ethernet-based and IP (Internet protocol) based products and solutions were introduced.In 2012-13, different versions of the voice and data multiplexers, teleprotection equipment, TDM over Packet/ Ethernet/MPLS and digital access cross-connect switch product range were launched.