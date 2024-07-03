iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

536
(-4.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

33.03

22.14

9.72

16.76

15.4

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

33.03

22.14

9.72

16.76

15.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.36

0.1

0.67

1.93

0.4

Total Income

33.39

22.24

10.39

18.7

15.81

Total Expenditure

26.67

19.55

12.26

15.39

14.54

PBIDT

6.73

2.69

-1.87

3.31

1.27

Interest

0.11

0.02

0.03

0.01

0.01

PBDT

6.62

2.67

-1.9

3.3

1.25

Depreciation

1.65

1.5

1.46

1.32

1.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.96

0

0.02

0.38

0

Deferred Tax

0.3

0.36

-0.87

0

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

3.71

0.8

-2.5

1.6

-0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.71

0.8

-2.5

1.6

-0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.71

0.8

-2.5

1.6

-0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.14

1.11

-3.46

2.22

-0.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.22

7.22

7.22

7.22

7.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

20.37

12.14

-19.23

19.74

8.24

PBDTM(%)

20.04

12.05

-19.54

19.68

8.11

PATM(%)

11.23

3.61

-25.72

9.54

-0.58

