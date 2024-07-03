Valiant Communications Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
33.03
22.14
9.72
16.76
15.4
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
33.03
22.14
9.72
16.76
15.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.36
0.1
0.67
1.93
0.4
Total Income
33.39
22.24
10.39
18.7
15.81
Total Expenditure
26.67
19.55
12.26
15.39
14.54
PBIDT
6.73
2.69
-1.87
3.31
1.27
Interest
0.11
0.02
0.03
0.01
0.01
PBDT
6.62
2.67
-1.9
3.3
1.25
Depreciation
1.65
1.5
1.46
1.32
1.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.96
0
0.02
0.38
0
Deferred Tax
0.3
0.36
-0.87
0
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
3.71
0.8
-2.5
1.6
-0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.71
0.8
-2.5
1.6
-0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.71
0.8
-2.5
1.6
-0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.14
1.11
-3.46
2.22
-0.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.22
7.22
7.22
7.22
7.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
20.37
12.14
-19.23
19.74
8.24
PBDTM(%)
20.04
12.05
-19.54
19.68
8.11
PATM(%)
11.23
3.61
-25.72
9.54
-0.58
