iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Valiant Communications Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

552.3
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Valiant Communications Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

17.87

17.65

18.45

22.64

yoy growth (%)

1.2

-4.33

-18.48

28.94

Raw materials

-7.96

-7.46

-8.21

-10.87

As % of sales

44.59

42.26

44.52

48.04

Employee costs

-4.16

-3.87

-3.65

-3.74

As % of sales

23.31

21.93

19.77

16.52

Other costs

-3.99

-5.2

-4.73

-4.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.37

29.48

25.62

20.75

Operating profit

1.73

1.11

1.85

3.32

OPM

9.71

6.31

10.07

14.67

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.86

-1.73

-1.64

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Other income

1.01

0.49

0.31

0.36

Profit before tax

0.93

-0.27

0.43

2.03

Taxes

-0.21

0.07

-0.14

-0.56

Tax rate

-23.42

-27.03

-33.27

-27.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

-0.19

0.28

1.47

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

-0.19

0.28

1.47

yoy growth (%)

-459.02

-168.53

-80.42

139.42

NPM

3.98

-1.12

1.56

6.53

Valiant Commun. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Valiant Communications Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.