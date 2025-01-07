Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
17.87
17.65
18.45
22.64
yoy growth (%)
1.2
-4.33
-18.48
28.94
Raw materials
-7.96
-7.46
-8.21
-10.87
As % of sales
44.59
42.26
44.52
48.04
Employee costs
-4.16
-3.87
-3.65
-3.74
As % of sales
23.31
21.93
19.77
16.52
Other costs
-3.99
-5.2
-4.73
-4.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.37
29.48
25.62
20.75
Operating profit
1.73
1.11
1.85
3.32
OPM
9.71
6.31
10.07
14.67
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.86
-1.73
-1.64
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
Other income
1.01
0.49
0.31
0.36
Profit before tax
0.93
-0.27
0.43
2.03
Taxes
-0.21
0.07
-0.14
-0.56
Tax rate
-23.42
-27.03
-33.27
-27.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.71
-0.19
0.28
1.47
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
-0.19
0.28
1.47
yoy growth (%)
-459.02
-168.53
-80.42
139.42
NPM
3.98
-1.12
1.56
6.53
