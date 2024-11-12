iifl-logo-icon 1
Valiant Communications Ltd Board Meeting

597
(1.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:19:00 AM

Valiant Commun. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Reviewed) for the quarter ended on 30-09-2024. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 As attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202414 May 2024
VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31-03-2024. As attached The Board of Directors (Board) of Valiant Communications Limited (Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., 29-05-2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31-03-2024 along with Auditors reports. The same are enclosed herewith. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (as amended), we would like to confirm that the statutory auditors of the Company, have issued Audit Reports with unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements. The above referred financial results were duly approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 29-05-2024, commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12:40 p.m. This is for your information and record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Equity Shares By Way Of A Preferential Issue On A Private Placement Basis
Board Meeting12 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Reviewed) for the quarter and nine months ended on 31-12-2023. As attached As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting1 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
VALIANT COMMUNICATIONS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29(1)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (the SEBI Listing Regulations) we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 01-02-2024 inter alia to consider and evaluate a proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares through preferential issue on a private placement basis qualified institutional placement or any other methods or combination thereof subject to approvals from the shareholders stock exchanges and other regulatory authorities as may be required. As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

Valiant Commun.: Related News

No Record Found

